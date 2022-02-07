Hundreds attend funeral for little Rayan in Morocco

Boy's story captivated the world during the painstaking five-day operation to free him from a well

Rayan's death after a long rescue operation left Moroccans in shock. Photo: Social media
The National
Feb 7, 2022

A funeral began on Monday for Rayan Aourram, the Moroccan boy who became trapped in a well and died despite a vast rescue operation that lasted for five days.

Hundreds attended the ceremony at a cemetery near the 5-year-old's home village of Ighrane, in Chefchaouen province, AFP reported.

Read more
Comment: Rayan united us in hope and in sadness

The boy fell down a narrow, 32-metre dry well last Tuesday, leading to a complex earth-moving operation to try to reach him without causing a landslide.

Rescue effort for Rayan in Morocco - in pictures

Image 1 of 25
The parents of Rayan Aourram walk away after rescue workers retrieved his body from a deep well and placed it in an ambulance, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province. EPA

The parents of Rayan Aourram walk away after rescue workers retrieved his body from a deep well and placed it in an ambulance, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province. EPA

This is a developing story

Updated: February 7th 2022, 1:58 PM
MENAMorocco
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hundreds attend funeral for little Rayan in Morocco
An image that illustrates this article Iraq parliament session to elect president boycotted by parties
An image that illustrates this article Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on Tuesday in Vienna
An image that illustrates this article Morocco prepares to bury little Rayan, who died trapped in a well