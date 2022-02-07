Hundreds attend funeral for little Rayan in Morocco

A funeral began on Monday for Rayan Aourram, the Moroccan boy who became trapped in a well and died despite a vast rescue operation that lasted for five days.

Hundreds attended the ceremony at a cemetery near the 5-year-old's home village of Ighrane, in Chefchaouen province, AFP reported.

Read more Comment: Rayan united us in hope and in sadness

The boy fell down a narrow, 32-metre dry well last Tuesday, leading to a complex earth-moving operation to try to reach him without causing a landslide.

Rescue effort for Rayan in Morocco - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 The parents of Rayan Aourram walk away after rescue workers retrieved his body from a deep well and placed it in an ambulance, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province. EPA

This is a developing story