Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Morocco's king after loss of Rayan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, called King Mohammed VI of Morocco to offer his condolences over the death of Rayan Aourram.

The Moroccan boy, 5, at the centre of a rescue effort that captivated the world, was pronounced dead on Saturday night.

The boy had fallen 32 metres down a dry well in the north of the country. It was hours before his parents realised where he was and alerted the authorities.

Moroccan officials announced Rayan's death at about 10pm local time, shortly after rescue workers were able to extract him from the well.

The painstaking, five-day operation to reach him was broadcast around the world.

"With great sorrow, I learned the news of the death of Rayan. I extended sincerest condolences to his parents, his family and the Moroccan people and I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant them patience and fortitude to bear his loss," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohamed also praised the efforts made by the authorities and civil defence to rescue the child, state news agency Wam reported.

King Mohammed expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences to the family of Rayan and the people of Morocco.

“Our sincere condolences to the family of Rayan and to the Moroccan people and to all humanity that was devastated by his loss," he wrote on Twitter.

“May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant us patience and solace.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid tribute to Rayan in a social media post.