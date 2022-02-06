Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan offer condolences to Rayan's family

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid offered his condolences to the family of Rayan Aourram and the people of Morocco after rescuers extracted the little boy's body from a well.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai wrote on Twitter: “Our sincere condolences to the family of Rayan and to the Moroccan people and to all humanity that was devastated by his loss.

“May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant us patience and solace.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid tribute to Rayan in a social media post.

He was joined by thousands of people who expressed their grief and extended their condolences to the family of Rayan, 5, who was at the centre of a rescue effort that captivated the world.

“During five days he spent in the darkness hungry and in pain, he captured our hearts and we were elated at the news of his rescue but then broke our hearts. You may find warmth now with the God of light after your days in darkness,” wrote one Twitter user.

Rayan fell into a dry well on the outskirts of the city of Chefchaouen in northern Morocco on Tuesday.

Authorities were alerted the same day and spent five days trying to save him.

Moroccan officials announced his death shortly after he was reached by rescue workers at about 10pm local time.

It was not indicated whether he died before he was reached or after.