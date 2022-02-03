Five year-old Moroccan boy trapped in well for nearly 2 days

Moroccans were anxiously awaiting news on Thursday of a 5-year-old boy, Rayan, who has been trapped in a well in Shafshawan city for more than 40 hours, with pleas mounting on social media for authorities to hasten his rescue.

“We haven’t slept, we haven’t eaten,” the boy's mother told the local Anbae TV channel.

“We know everybody is supporting us.”

Chaouen News, another Moroccan outlet, reported on Thursday morning that a medical helicopter was on stand-by, prepared to transport Rayan to a hospital. As of 10.30am local time, the boy was still trapped as work to free him continued.

Earth-moving machinery was seen moving piles of sand from around the well.

A reporter with local outlet ChoufTV said King Mohamed VI had sent a representative to monitor the operation.

”Five volunteers have attempted to lend their efforts although they failed,” the reporter said.

Rayan remains alive and has sustained some physical injuries, ChoufTV said.

The hashtag ‘Save Rayan’ in Arabic and in English hass circulated over 2,000 times from Morocco, neighbouring Algeria and other parts of the Arab world.

People offered prayers on social media for Rayan’s rescue and well-being.

“I am sincerely praying for him to stay strong and be saved soon,” Youssef Moussaif, a computer science student, wrote on Twitter.

In my country a little boy fell in a well more than 20 hours ago and everyone who tried to save him failed since the well is so tight, I'm sincerely praying for him to stay strong and be saved soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#SaveRayan #أنقذوا_ريان pic.twitter.com/aWLxHQizJJ — Youssef Moussaaif (@youssefmsf) February 2, 2022

As time passed, social media users began calling for international experts to join the rescue mission.