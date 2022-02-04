Save Rayan: Moroccan teams dig for third day to rescue boy trapped in well

Moroccan rescuers are racing against the clock to save a young boy trapped in a deep well for almost three days, in an operation that has gripped the kingdom as hundreds of thousands anxiously follow live broadcasts.

Relief operations intensified for Rayan, 5, who fell down a 32-metre deep well on Tuesday, as darkness fell with diggers moving earth under floodlight through the night to create a hole next to the narrow shaft.

“The child’s rescue is approaching,” government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said on Thursday. “Our hearts are with the family and we are praying that he will be back with them as soon as possible.”

Government officials told Sky News Arabia that they believe Rayan is still alive as he is able to move slightly and that rescue team members were able to lower some food to the young child overnight.

The drama has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan going viral across North Africa, including in neighbouring Algeria.

The drilling of the rescue shaft in the village near Bab Berred, in Morocco’s rural northern province of Chefchaouen, is now at a depth of least 27 metres, with “the hope of reaching 32 metres in the next few hours”, Morocco’s MAP news agency reported on Friday.

When they reach the right depth, the rescuers will then dig three metres across “between the hole and the well to recover the child”, the agency said.

Additional reporting by AFP