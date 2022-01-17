Indian girl narrowly escapes death after rapist pushes her into well

Police apprehended the suspect in a nearby village

Police stand guard at one of the gates of the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. The driver of the bus in which a young Indian woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". Ram Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW MILITARY)
Taniya Dutta
Jan 17, 2022

An Indian girl, 10, survived by holding onto rocks and wires inside a deep well after a neighbour allegedly tried to rape the child before pushing her into the water hole.

The girl was cycling in her village of Dudhlai, in central Madhya Pradesh state’s Sehore district, late on Saturday when the 28-year-old neighbour lured her to an isolated place, police said.

During a sexual assault attempt, the accused pushed her into the 12-metre well and fled the spot after the girl raised the alarm.

Quote
The well is near the girl’s house. Her mother was frantically looking for her when she didn’t return home and found her in the well
Mayank Awasthi, police investigator

Police said the girl clung onto a stone and wires inside the well, which contained 2.5 metres of water, before being rescued.

Read more
Nine-month gang rape ordeal in India spurs call for more action to tackle scourge

“The girl was traumatised but told us that the man lured her on the pretext of playing with him and watching birds," Superintendent of Sehore Police Mayank Awasthi told The National.

In pictures: women protest against sexual violence in India

Image 1 of 5
People hold placards as they protest over a gang-rape case in Mumbai, India, in September 2021. All photos: EPA

People hold placards as they protest over a gang-rape case in Mumbai, India, in September 2021. All photos: EPA

"But she said he attempted to rape her and pushed her into the well.”

“The well is near the girl’s house. Her mother was frantically looking for her when she didn’t return home and found her in the well after hearing her cries,” the police official said.

The accused man was arrested in a nearby town as he tried to flee, and charged with sexual assault and child abuse.

“The child was briefly admitted to hospital and medical reports to confirm the sexual assault are awaited,” Mr Awasthi said.

India has among the highest numbers of child abuse and rape cases in the world.

In 2020, as many as 47,221 cases of sexual offences against children were reported of which nearly 2,700 were rape cases, figures compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau show.

Madhya Pradesh had about 5,700 cases of sexual offences against children.

Updated: January 17th 2022, 11:19 AM
IndiaSexual Assault
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article China's Xi Jinping warns leaders against 'slamming brakes on monetary policies'
An image that illustrates this article Italy expects green energy exports to UAE to grow over 10 years
An image that illustrates this article Tech companies could face billion-pound fines for not preventing online fraud
An image that illustrates this article Indian girl narrowly escapes death after rapist pushes her into well