Yemen's Houthis hit with waves of coalition air strikes

Aircraft from the Arab Coalition have launched a fresh wave of strikes on Houthi militias in Yemen.

On Wednesday evening, 11 military vehicles were struck, killing “at least 90 terrorists”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Recent air strikes were aimed at eliminating launch sites for the terrorist group's weapons.

It comes after days of increased drone and missile attacks by the rebels as fighting rages in several key front lines in the long-summering Yemen war.

The Arab Coalition has increased air operations in recent weeks, helping to repel a major Houthi offensive that was launched last spring around Marib east of the capital and Shabwa in the south.

READ MORE UAE calls for UN Security Council meeting on Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi

Houthi supply lines are under pressure after the vital governorate of Shabwa was liberated by forces loyal to the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

The militias also suffered setbacks in the northern government stronghold of Marib, where their fighters have been drawn into a war of attrition, losing large numbers of militiamen to air strikes in the open terrain.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Yemeni army reinforcements arrive to join fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi Arabia-backed government, on the southern front of Marib. AFP

The coalition strikes come also follow a series of Houthi drone and missile strikes against civilian infrastructure in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 at the request of the internationally recognised government to recapture the capital after a Houthi coup sparked the war that has caused what the UN describe as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.