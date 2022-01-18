Saudi-led coalition begins air raids on Houthi targets in Yemen capital Sanaa

F-15 and F-16 aircraft are preparing for joint operations, with terrorist leaders the priority targets, coalition says

Ismaeel Naar
Jan 18, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen launched an air raid campaign on the Yemeni capital Sanaa in the early hours of Tuesday, using F-15 and F-16 jets.

The coalition said its air forces will be conducting air raid operations over the next 24 hours on Sanaa, specifically targeting Houthi leaders and commanders in the northern areas of the Yemen capital.

“The operational situation requires the continuation of strikes in response to the threat, and the coalition calls on the people of Sanaa to stay away from military camps and gatherings of the Houthi militia for their own safety,” the coalition said in a statement.

A spokesperson said F15 fighter jets destroyed two ballistic missile launchers that were used on Monday.

“F-15 and F-16 aircraft are preparing for the joint operations, and terrorist leaders will be among the priority targets.”

Overnight, the coalition killed Houthi military commander General Abdullah Qassem Al Junaid during an air strike north of Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to sources who spoke to Saudi-owned Al Hadath news channel.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted eight drones launched on Monday by the Iran-supported Houthi rebels out of Sanaa International Airport.

Updated: January 18th 2022, 5:36 AM
Saudi ArabiaYemenYemen warGulf
