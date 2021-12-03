The Miss Universe pageant visits Jerusalem's Old City - in pictures

More galleries from The National:
Miss Universe 2021: seven contestants to watch, from Bahrain to the Philippines
Meet the first Miss Universe Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyani
Miss Universe 2021 in Israel: everything to know, from Omicron travel bans to politics
Miss Universe 2021 contestant tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Israel
Is Miss Universe UAE going ahead? Pageant opens voting site and leaves space for Emirates
Miss Universe UAE coronation night cancelled because of 'time constraints'
Updated: December 3rd 2021, 6:23 AM