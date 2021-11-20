Miss Universe 2021: five contestants to watch, from India to the Philippines

On December 12, reigning Miss Universe, Mexico's Andrea Meza, will crown her successor at the annual beauty pageant, to be held this year in the resort town of Eilat, Israel.

Beauty queens representing around 80 countries will compete for the crown this year, the event's 70th, with delegates being named until the cut-off date of November 20. The UAE, too, was meant to send a representative for the first time, but a planned coronation night was cancelled earlier in November "due to time constraints". No updates have been forthcoming from organisers despite repeated requests by The National.

The Miss Universe Organisation, which organises the pageant, describes itself as "a global, inclusive organisation that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realise their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success".

Ahead of the main competition in December, contestants will get to explore Israel, with visits to notable locations including the Dead Sea, Tel Aviv, and locations throughout the host city of Eilat.

The three-hour event finale, to be hosted by pageant veteran Steve Harvey, will feature competitions in several categories, including personal statement, swimsuit, evening gown and interview, before Meza crowns her successor.

“Being the only Miss Universe crowned during the Covid-19 pandemic has made my reign unforgettable,” said Meza. “I hope that the world takes the vaccine as soon as it is available so that, come December, as many people as possible can join the 70th-anniversary celebration in Israel.”

The show will be broadcast in 160 countries and territories across the globe, organisers said.

Ahead of the crowning, fans around the world can also vote online for contestants they'd like to move on to the semi-finals.

Here are some of the Miss Universe 2021 contestants to watch out for:

1. Miss India: Harnaaz Sandhu

This student and actress from Punjab says she began to advocate body positivity after she was bullied throughout her teenage years for being too skinny.

Crowned in October at the Miss Diva pageant, which sends India's representative to Miss Universe, Sandhu has often been quoted naming former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas as one of her biggest inspirations.

India has won the Miss Universe crown twice – Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000 – and it's up to Sandhu to clinch the title once more.

"My name Harnaaz means 'god's pride'. I want to make India proud by bringing home the crown," she told rediff.com.

2. Miss Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Hailing from a beauty pageant-obsessed country, the pressure is on for Gomez, but the mass communication student and volleyball player, 26, says she's unfazed.

“I actually love the pressure that I’m having right now because this motivates me to work really hard to look at my goal every day,” she told the OneNews website.

The Philippines has won four Miss Universe crowns in the past – Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.

“I cannot promise to bring home the crown because other countries have gorgeous and beautiful candidates as well, but I can assure you that I will be giving my all into the trainings, in representing our country; not just represent our country but serve you as well," she said. "I will do the best that I can. I know I have a lot to work on and whatever it is, I will give it my all."

3. Miss Mexico: Debora Hallal

Could Miss Mexico create history and become only the second in Miss Universe history to win the crown back-to-back? In 2009, reigning title-holder Dayana Mendoza passed on the crown to Miss Venezuela, Stefania Fernandez, becoming the first beauty queens to win subsequent crowns for their country.

Hallal has all the pedigree. A former Miss Teen Mexico winner in 2016, she placed second in the Miss Mexico pageant in 2019, right behind current Miss Universe Meza. The Mexicana Universal organisation, which selects Mexico's representative, chose her as their delegate earlier this year.

A social worker who runs her own charity organisation, Hallal, 24, is fluent in English and Spanish. If she brings home the crown, she will be the fourth Miss Mexico to win the Miss Universe title.

4. Miss Singapore: Nandita Banna

Born in Singapore to Indian parents, Banna has spoken about the backlash she's received online following her crowning, with many claiming she is "not Singaporean enough".

But this model and passionate environmentalist has learnt to take it all in her stride, telling AsiaOne website: "Because I know who I am. And I know that I've lived in Singapore my whole life, and I respect this country so much."

Banna, 21, is a business management and information systems student and, besides English, is fluent in Hindi and her native Telugu.

Valerie Lim, the national director of Miss Universe Singapore, told AsiaOne that Banna was a "positive force for good" and said she "stood out by showcasing what it means to be an empowered Singaporean woman in this modern day and age".

5. Miss Venezuela: Luiseth Materan

Hailing from another beauty pageant powerhouse, Miss Venezuela Materan is an aspiring actress currently working as a communications professional.

According to the Miss Universe website, she's the youngest of seven siblings and is passionate about advocating for the rights of people with Down syndrome, a condition one of her brothers was born with.

Venezuela has the second-highest haul of Miss Universe crowns, right after the US, with seven wins. Gabriela Isler last won the crown in 2013.

