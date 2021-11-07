Miss Universe UAE coronation night cancelled because of 'time constraints'

A planned coronation night for the first Miss Universe UAE pageant has been cancelled. The event, which was supposed to be held on Sunday, was called off "due to time constraints", according to a statement posted by organisers on their Instagram story.

"Please watch this space for further news and updates," they said.

Organisers of Miss Universe UAE posted this message on Sunday night on Instagram. Photo: Miss Universe UAE

A new date has not been announced.

The names of 30 finalists were to be announced ahead of the historic coronation night, which was meant to name the first representative from the UAE at the global beauty pageant. Organisers have so far revealed the names of 25 contestants, which included three Emirati hopefuls, but have not posted any updates in two weeks.

Emirati models Marwa Al Hashemi, Ameera Alawadhi and Reem are among finalists at the first ever Miss Universe UAE pageant. Photo: Miss Universe UAE

Entry for the pageant was not limited to only UAE citizens. Josh Yugen, president and national director of Miss Universe UAE, told The National that the Miss Universe Organisation had modified the rules specially “to give everyone an opportunity”.

“So many of us call this country home and it will be such a matter of pride to be able to represent it on a global stage. It’s just logical,” he said.

The Miss Universe UAE website crashed hours after it went live, with a record 15,000 applicants, said Yugen, whose company Yugen Events has been chosen to select the first UAE representative for the global beauty contest.

On October 15, the applicants were shortlisted to 300 contestants at an audition in Dubai. Casting was split into two rounds, the first being a runway show where judges looked for the “X factor”. Contestants who impressed were then invited back for a second round and asked to answer a single question: “Why do you deserve to be a part of the history of the UAE?”

Entry for the pageant was open to all female residents between the ages of 18 and 28 who have lived in the UAE for more than three years.

Following the audition, 30 contestants were supposed to be named for the main event on Sunday. There, the first Miss Universe UAE was to be crowned, and they would then go on to represent the country at the global pageant, set to take place in December in the resort city of Eilat in Israel.

