Drones used in attack on Iraq PM were locally made, says top security official

Two armed drones that targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi's house earlier this month were locally made, National Security Adviser Qassem Al Araji said on Monday.

The committee directed to investigate the attempted assassination of the prime minister released early findings, but Mr Al Araji said more information should be available in the coming days.

The Iraqi security official said the drones were locally made and pointed out the areas they were launched from in a presentation to the media.

“It was proven to the committee that the attack on the prime minister's house was carried out by two drones,” Mr Al Araji said.

“One of them targeted the roof of Mr Al Kadhimi's house and the other, his courtyard,” he said.

The Iraqi official said an additional two missiles were also fired.

Mr Al Kadhimi escaped the attack with just minor injuries.

The investigation has not yet discovered who was behind the attacks, Mr Al Araji said, adding that it has not sought any assistance from “external sides” in the probe.

The investigation may seek help if "needed", said the official.

“The attacks confirm the direct targeting of the prime minister's life,” he said, and “a second drone that did not explode was found on the roof of the prime minister's house the day after the attack.”

Mr Al Araji said "explosives experts did not do their job properly in taking finger prints from the evidence on site and are currently being investigated."

The prime minister had strictly instructed the investigation team to "go by the evidence found rather than our own opinions or thoughts," Mr Al Araji said.

The security official said findings of the investigation will take time to disclose.

"This type of investigation takes time and we are not interested in rushing to judgment. We ask all parties to come forward with any credible information that may help the investigation," he said.

Mr Al Araji showed images and videos of the damage made to parts of the residence as well as an SUV vehicle parked in a garage.

The attack was carried out inside Baghdad's high-security Green Zone.

No side has claimed the deadly attack, which occured in an area that houses many government buildings and foreign embassies.

Mr Al Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, took office in May 2020, pledging to reform the country and hold early elections.

The attack against Mr Al Kadhimi came amid rising tensions over the results of the elections on October 10.

Preliminary results of that poll saw the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran multi-party Hashed Al Shaabi paramilitary network, suffer a substantial decline in its parliamentary seats.

The group's supporters have denounced the outcome as “fraud".