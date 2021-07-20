Destruction of West Bank home sparks debate on Israeli policy after Palestinian attacks

The demolition of a family house in the occupied West Bank this month has blown open the debate on Israel’s policy of destroying the homes of Palestinians linked to attacks.

Fiery explosions ripped through the two-storey house in Turmus Ayya, a village north of Ramallah, before the red-roofed turrets of the house came crashing down on July 8.

On a quiet street opposite a school, the house had been home to Sanaa Shalabi and her three children, all American citizens.

It was also where the children’s father, Muntasser Shalabi, stayed the night before reportedly carrying out a drive-by shooting in the West Bank that killed Israeli Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others.

Mr Shalabi has been charged over the shooting and is set to face an Israeli military court. Meanwhile, the family home was demolished as part of a policy the army says is necessary “to deter potential terrorists from carrying out attacks” against Israelis.

“The demolition of the house was approved in a detailed judgment of the Supreme Court, which ruled that the demolition of the house is legal, proportionate and achieves the purpose of deterrence,” the military said.

The military did not provide evidence to show that the policy serves as a deterrent, when asked by The National.

Around 2,000 Palestinian homes have been punitively demolished or sealed up by Israeli forces since the country’s military took control of the West Bank in 1967, a UN report shows.

The policy has been repeatedly challenged by Israeli rights groups including HaMoked, whose executive director described it as “morally bankrupt”.

“It’s a blatant collective punishment. You’re intentionally targeting innocent people because you think it’s going to deter future terrorists,” said Jessica Montell.

Israeli courts have upheld the law itself numerous times and so HaMoked presents objections specific to each demolition order, such as the unique circumstances of the Shalabi case.

Sanaa Shalabi, who did not respond to an interview request, has been estranged from her husband for years. He had been living in the US and spent a few weeks each year visiting his children.

The rights group also argued that he had been suffering from mental illness and was on antipsychotic drugs at the time of the May 2 attack.

These arguments were rejected by the court. Of around 80 legal challenges filed since 2014, only 10 have been successful in preventing a home demolition, HaMoked says.

A Palestinian woman stands outside the demolished Shalabi family home.

The Shalabi family’s American citizenship drew the attention of the US embassy in Jerusalem, which called for “all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions”.

“As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual,” an embassy spokesman said.

US envoy Hady Amr travelled to Israel and the Palestinian territories last week, but the issue was not mentioned in a summary of his visit published by the embassy.

Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur for human rights in the Palestinian territories, described punitive demolitions as collective punishment which is “absolutely prohibited” under international law.

Without broader global criticism, which would in turn pressure Washington, he saw no end to the policy.

“Virtually the only government that Israel listens to internationally would be the American government,” Mr Lynk told The National.

“[If] America doesn’t decide to pose any costs on the occupation regarding Israel’s practices, then I don’t think we’re going to see any substantive changes.”

Although the current government is a broad coalition which includes Arab and left-wing parties, the alliance led by nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is unlikely to table policy changes in the West Bank.

“Certainly with respect to the Palestinians, I suspect what we have now is a government that’s going to be Netanyahu with more manners,” said Mr Lynk, referring to the former right-wing leader.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 - 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; Over £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak decides the fate of SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget, with expectations he will extend the perk unti June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

