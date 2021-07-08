Israel army demolishes home of Palestinian family in West Bank

A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian Muntasir Al Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 8, 2021. (MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

The Israeli army has demolished the home of a Palestinian-American family in the West Bank.

Troops levelled the two-storey home of Muntasser Shalaby in the village of Turmus Ayya with controlled explosions on Thursday.

Israel says Mr Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed student Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others.

The Israeli Supreme Court upheld the demolition order last month.

An Israeli court recently rejected a petition by his estranged wife, Sanaa Shalaby, who said she knew nothing about the attack.

Israel says demolishing family homes is one of the only ways to deter attackers, who expect to be arrested or killed and who are often glorified by Palestinian factions.

The US State Department has criticised such demolitions, and an internal Israeli military review in the 2000s raised questions about their effectiveness.

A spokesperson at the US Embassy in Jerusalem said: “We are following reports that the home was demolished. We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, this certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes. As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual.”

West Bank villages often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscation, house demolitions and Israeli settlements, which are deemed illegal under international law.

The protests frequently lead to clashes with the Israeli army. About 475,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which is home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Quote They tried to pressure the community to leave, they refused, they then wiped out the entire community, demolished the entire community for the sixth time since November last year, leaving the community without anything, without any shelter for themselves or their livestock Christopher Holt, West Bank Protection Consortium

Meanwhile, Israel on Wednesday demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military's attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes.

At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the European Union that is assisting the residents.

“The Israeli military entered the community Humsu-Al Baqai'a in the northern West Bank at around 9am. They tried to pressure the community to leave, they refused, they then wiped out the entire community, demolished the entire community for the sixth time since November last year, leaving the community without anything, without any shelter for themselves or their livestock,” he said.

The villagers earn their livelihood primarily by herding some 4,000 sheep. The EU helped them to rebuild after previous demolitions.

The Israeli government, now run by a coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, says the village was built illegally in the middle of a military firing range.

READ MORE Palestinian teenager and woman shot dead amid West Bank protests

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza – territories the Palestinians want for their future state – in the 1967 Middle East war. Israel later annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognised internationally and views the entire city as its capital.

Last month, the UN accused Israel of flagrantly breaching international law by expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, saying they were illegal and urging the country's new government to halt the process immediately.

Fierce fighting erupted for 11 days in May between Israel and the militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. More than 256 people in Gaza were killed in the conflict, in addition to 26 Palestinians in the West Bank. Thirteen people died within Israel.

Last month, Israeli security forces embarked on a violent campaign to silence those protesting against the threatened eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem, Israeli and Palestinian activists said.

The Israeli police, they said, burst into the homes of prominent activists and arrested them, assaulted marathon runners trying to support the Palestinian families, tear-gassed demonstrators and detained journalists.

Habiba, 9, sits on her bed during an interlude in confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces, at Azzeh refugee camp in Bethlehem, West Bank. Living under constant stress has caused Habiba to develop severe anxiety and sleeping disorder.

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

