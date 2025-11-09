Bella Hadid expected to draw huge crowds on visit to Mall of the Emirates

Bella Hadid will make a special appearance at Mall of the Emirates this afternoon at 3.30pm to unveil her much-anticipated fragrance collection, Orebella, to the UAE.

The model-turned-entrepreneur is marking the official debut of her beauty brand in the country with a one-day Ulta Beauty x Orebella pop-up, held in celebration of Ulta Beauty’s forthcoming arrival in Dubai.

The American retailer is set to open its first store at Mall of the Emirates in January, bringing with it a selection of favourite brands, including Hadid’s own.

The pop-up offers visitors the chance to try the Orebella fragrances. A live conversation between Hadid and radio presenter Priti Malik will take place at the Fashion Dome.

Hadid’s perfume line, launched in May 2024, is alcohol-free and must be shaken before use. She has unveiled five fragrances: Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Blooming Fire, Nightcap and Eternal Roots. To mark the release of Eternal Roots, the model, who is also a vocal advocate for Palestine, wore a dress by Palestinian-Emirati designer Reemami embroidered with traditional motifs.

Dubai marks the latest stop on Hadid’s Middle East tour, following a visit to Kuwait earlier this week. Her appearance at The Avenues Mall in Kuwait City drew huge crowds, bringing sections of the mall to a standstill. Social media footage showed thousands of fans gathered on all levels of the main atrium and escalators, camera phones aloft. Hadid was also spotted shooting campaign images on the streets of Kuwait City.

Bella Hadid in Jaquemus, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Photo Jacquemus/Instagram

Ahead of the visits, Hadid said on Ulta Beauty’s social media channels that she was thrilled to bring her perfumes to the region, describing it as “an exciting week”.

Today’s event at Mall of the Emirates is expected to draw similarly large crowds. This is a rare beauty rendezvous with one of the top names in fashion.

