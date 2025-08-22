Stitches in time: How Palestinian artists have given tatreez embroidery a new symbolism

Joanna Barakat knew little about tatreez, the traditional style of Palestinian embroidery, when she was growing up in Los Angeles.

This was not because the Jerusalem-born artist lived far away from her native home, but because her mother and grandmother, like other women from the cities, preferred western fashion.

“The embroidery was worn by farmers, villagers and Bedouin, and less so by the women who were in the major cities – they wore western-style clothes,” Barakat, who now lives in Abu Dhabi, told The National. “My mum was raised by a mother who wasn't fond of embroidery, so she just never took to it.”

When Barakat got married, she found that the women in her husband’s family took a different approach, immersing her in the tradition. Her fascination with the craft has led her to publish an anthology of contemporary Palestinian artists who use tatreez in their work.

Narrative Threads, published by Saqi Books this month, celebrates the “immense beauty” of tatreez. The book has been five years in the making, but the outbreak of the war in Gaza and growing Jewish settler violence in the occupied West Bank have given it a new sense of urgency.

Siyal Barakat, a guest at the book launch and Joanna's cousin, wearing a Bethlehem dress. Mark Chilvers for The National

Barakat’s question was why – of all the Palestinian crafts – tatreez had become so ubiquitous. “Why is tatreez so exciting to Palestinians and not, for example, ceramics? We have ceramics, we have straw weaving, we have glass blowing, right?” she said.

Her conclusion was that the craft’s adoption by contemporary Palestinian artists gave it a more evocative symbolism. “Artists created the symbolism, which allowed Palestinians to form this connection to Palestinian embroidery, and that's why we have such an emotional response to it,” she said.

Joanna Barakat's book Narrative Threads is an anthology of contemporary Palestinian artists who use tatreez in their work. Mark Chilvers for The National

Resistance, renaissance

It is often said that western missionaries popularised Palestinian embroidery in the 19th century, by collecting examples of it and encouraging craftspeople to produce more.

But after Nakba of 1948, Palestinians searched for symbols of their national identity and of resistance. Tatreez began appearing in contemporary art in the 1960s, coinciding with the emergence of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation.

Madonna of the Oranges by Ismail Shammout. Photo: Wikiart

Artist Ismail Shammout, founder of the PLO’s Department of Arts and Culture in Beirut, spearheaded efforts to portray a vanishing Palestinian identity. Embroidery appeared in his own paintings of rural women, and in the works of artists he championed.

His wife Tamam Al-Akhal, who headed the arts and heritage section of the Department of Culture and Information, was even more prolific in her renderings of traditional Palestinian dress.

Tamam Al Akhal's Shushana Occupies My House (1988) features examples of Palestinian embroidery and rugs

Barakat credits the artists Sliman Mansour and Nabil Anani for incorporating embroidery and images of Palestinian women wearing the thobe in a more abstract manner – thus cementing its role as a motif in contemporary Palestinian art.

Today, the craft appears in the video and digital works of Larissa Sansour, a prominent contemporary Palestinian artist, as well as other artists working with embroidery directly or making it a feature of their photography or paintings.

In Space Exodus (2009), Sansour imagines a future where a female astronaut, searching for a new home after losing contact with Jerusalem, places a Palestinian flag on the moon. Her white space suit features colourful, elaborate embroidery with flower motifs.

Still from A Space Exodus, 2009, 45 x 80cm. Photo: courtesy of Lawrie Shabibi and Larissa Sansour

Fragile culture

The popularity of tatreez means it could escape the fate of other crafts that are vanishing as fewer people learn the skills and machine-made alternatives take hold. The brutality of the current war, which many describe as a genocide, has also mobilised Palestinians in the diaspora to preserve the cultural elements of their identity.

Joanna Barakat at the launch of her book Narrative Threads in London. Mark Chilvers for The National

The urgency to do so is apparent in the paintings of Mohammed Alhaj, an artist living in Gaza whose work has been destroyed in the war, but which is documented in Barakat’s book.

Embroidery appears nostalgically as symbols in his paintings, which also feature lost architectural heritage such as traditional homes and old tiles.

The Libyan-born Palestinian artist returned to Gaza as a teenager in 1993, and has lived there ever since. He has been displaced multiple times since the war broke out and currently lives in a tent. His studio is under the rubble, Barakat said.

You Have the Right, They Have the Land (2023), by Mohammed Alhaj. Photo: Palestine Museum US

Sustaining communication with the artists in Gaza was a challenge. With Alhaj’s works destroyed, he relied on images he had previously taken of them – but these were not always of sufficient quality for a large art book.

“I was lucky that [the artists] had images of their artwork,” Barakat said. “Not all of it was high resolution, so we had to, with the repro company, work on those images so that they were ready for print.

“It was really important for me to include artists from Gaza in the book with all of the cultural institutions, art studios, archives, museums and so on completely destroyed,” she said.

“It was really important to document their work.”

Artist Hazem Harb was inspired by an embroidered dress. Mark Chilvers for The National

Every gown has a story

The artists were often inspired by a person or story behind a piece of embroidery they featured in their work.

Hazem Harb, a Dubai-based artist from Gaza, said his series Sketching Unity, which appears in the book, is based on a gown that was handed to him during his last trip home in the summer of 2023.

It was embroidered with the styles of different villages – and Harb discovered that the woman who owned it could not afford to buy new dresses, and so would stitch new patterns on it. “Instead of buying a new dress, she tried to manipulate or to make a collage dress with this beautiful tatreez,” he said.

Harb hopes the adoption of tatreez in his photographic and installation work can turn it into an abstract art. “I try to repurpose tatreez from a different perspective. Not just as decorative art. But to see the tatreez as [more] an abstract than the traditional one.

A collage from Hazem Harb's series Stitching Unity (2024). Photo: Hazem Harb

For some, tatreez is a celebration of the mundane. Majd Abdel Hamid, a Beirut-based artist from Ramallah, has used tatreez on a range of fabrics and household objects. At the height of the Syrian civil war, he embroidered a map of Tadmor prison on to a tea strainer.

Abdel Hamid finds peace in the slow, laboured method of tatreez, which he uses to recreate well-known media images, commenting on the violence and conflict that surrounds him, and to deal with trauma.

His embroidery of a large white square, entitled Son, This is a Waste of Time, records the time lost cross-stitching the composition. It humorously recalls the comment of an elderly woman who dismissed his attempts to embroider an image based on avant-garde painter Kazimir Malevich's White on White painting.

Abdel Hamid has also worked on a series of painstakingly embroidered maps of the Sykes-Picot agreement, a 1916 secret treaty between Britain and France to carve up the Levant and Middle East, and abstractions reflecting on the Beirut port blast in 2020, which left him with severe head injuries.

Son, This is a Waste of Time, by Majd Abdel Hamid

The desire to preserve tatreez and keep the tradition alive was evident at the London launch of Narrative Threads in July, where guests of all generations, living across Europe and the US, wore embroidered gowns or accessories.

Siyal Barakat, whose family own an important collection of Palestinian gowns, came wearing a dress from Bethlehem, using the tahriri method of embroidery.

Embroidered details of a Bethlehem dress worn by Siyal Barakat, Joanna's cousin. Mark Chilvers for The National

The author hopes her book will “open space for connection and conversation to Palestine and Palestinian culture”.

“I also would like people to learn the important role that artists played in creating the symbolism behind Palestinian embroidery. We still see it in the contemporary art today, and we still use those symbols, and contemporary artists have innovated those symbols, too.”

Joanna Barakat's sister Hanna and friend Yaffa wearing tops with Palestinian embroidery. Mark Chilvers for The National

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPyppl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEstablished%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAntti%20Arponen%20and%20Phil%20Reynolds%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20financial%20services%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2418.5%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20150%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20series%20A%2C%20closed%20in%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20venture%20capital%20companies%2C%20international%20funds%2C%20family%20offices%2C%20high-net-worth%20individuals%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Recipe Garlicky shrimp in olive oil

Gambas Al Ajillo Preparation time: 5 to 10 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes Serves 4 Ingredients 180ml extra virgin olive oil; 4 to 5 large cloves of garlic, minced or pureed (or 3 to 4 garlic scapes, roughly chopped); 1 or 2 small hot red chillies, dried (or ¼ teaspoon dried red chilli flakes); 400g raw prawns, deveined, heads removed and tails left intact; a generous splash of sweet chilli vinegar; sea salt flakes for seasoning; a small handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped Method ▶ Heat the oil in a terracotta dish or frying pan. Once the oil is sizzling hot, add the garlic and chilli, stirring continuously for about 10 seconds until golden and aromatic. ▶ Add a splash of sweet chilli vinegar and as it vigorously simmers, releasing perfumed aromas, add the prawns and cook, stirring a few times. ▶ Once the prawns turn pink, after 1 or 2 minutes of cooking, remove from the heat and season with sea salt flakes. ▶ Once the prawns are cool enough to eat, scatter with parsley and serve with small forks or toothpicks as the perfect sharing starter. Finish off with crusty bread to soak up all that flavour-infused olive oil.

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

The%20Mother%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Niki%20Caro%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jennifer%20Lopez%2C%20Joseph%20Fiennes%2C%20Gael%20Garcia%20Bernal%2C%20Omari%20Hardwick%20and%20Lucy%20Paez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy