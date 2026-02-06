Kayan Wellness Festival 2026 brings together international experts and unique experiences in Abu Dhabi

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Abu Dhabi on Fahid Island, the Kayan Wellness Festival, taking place in the capital this weekend, feels like a true getaway from the city noise, allowing attendees to fully enjoy the wellness aspect the event has to offer.

Located between Yas and Saadiyat Islands, the venue is easy to reach, has ample parking and entry to the event is quick and efficient. There are several staff members on hand to offer help in every corner of the festival – from the minute you arrive, reach ticketing, make it through the entrance and then all around the venue.

The Soul Circle takes place by the beach. Photo: Kayan Wellness Festival

Even the design seems thoroughly thought through – from muted hues to a generous use of wood, the space feels warm, welcoming, calming and close to nature, with no jarring music or design elements to distract you.

Divided into various experiential zones scattered across the venue, the Mind, Body, Soul and Heart zones host themed workshops, talks and experiences.

The Body zone, for example, is by the sea, with mats laid out on a platform for various sessions, such as blindfolded yoga. During a session I attended, participants were encouraged to focus more on intuitive body movement and less on feeling judged or trying very hard to get the poses technically "right".

A very freeing experience, this class was one of my favourites of the day. There were also several ice plunge pools along the beach, as well as stationary bikes for a class scheduled later. Festival-goers will also find the Longevity cafe along the beach offering organic snacks, ramen bowls and broths.

The Soul Circle, also beachside, is an open, calming space where the focus is on meditation, sound healing and breathwork.

The Heart zone, located – fittingly – right at the heart of the venue, features a round stage surrounded by low, comfortable seating where visitors can enjoy musical performances, talks and storytelling sessions in a relaxed setting. They can also just stop by when heading to any other session.

The Mind zone, meanwhile, puts a focus on self-awareness, personal growth and mental well-being through informational talks and panels.

The biohacking lounge in the Longevity Hub. Photo: Kayan Wellness Festival

The festival also centres on the biggest buzzword in the wellness industry today – longevity. With a whole hub designed around the concept, the offerings here go beyond expert-led talks and also include biohacking, red light therapy, oxygen chambers and supplements that boost brain health.

The little ones are also well taken care of here, with the Kids’ Hideout encouraging creative play and mindfulness for children.

With a packed weekend schedule that offers visitors at least 20 experiences across the zones every day, it can feel a bit overwhelming to decide where to go and what to do. But one thing that stood out for me is that no prior registration is required.

Visitors can, numbers and timing permitting, attend any session that piques their interest. But while several sessions and workshops are included in the price of the pass, there are still some paid experiences.

Kayan Wellness Festival is divided into several themed zones. Photo: Kayan Wellness Festival

There are several food and drink options at the festival, including popular spots such as Nowhere Cafe, Burro Blanco and Gino’s Deli, while a number of local brands offer self-care, apparel, healthy snacks, jewellery and homemade treats for those interested in a spot of shopping.

If you plan to attend, ensure you have several hours available to take in what the festival truly has to offer. Wear comfortable, loose-fitted clothing, should you want to take part in any of the sessions in the Body zone, and carry a light jacket, as evenings by the sea can get a bit chilly.

Bringing together an international line-up of experts, unique fitness classes and thought-provoking experiences in one place, the festival feels like a great learning experience for anyone looking to improve the quality of their life – be it physical or mental.

Kayan Wellness Festival runs until February 8 on Fahid Island, from 10am to 11.30pm. To buy passes and view the schedule, visit kayanwellnessfestival.com