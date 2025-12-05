Friend or foe? How health supplements dominate the surging longevity industry

In a surging industry of health supplements and life-boosting pills, navigating pharmacy shelves to separate fact from fiction is an ever changing consumer challenge.

Advertised as an investment in personal longevity, health supplements have evolved considerably from the one-size-fits-all approach of multivitamins.

An umbrella term of dietary supplement covers everything from multivitamins and specialised compounds, to individual nutrients such as vitamins A, B, C, D, E and K - as wells as minerals like magnesium, iron or calcium.

Most are regulated as a sub-category of food, rather than medications or pharmacy drugs, and include a new category of supplements promoted to boost health at a cellular level like NAD, NMN and NAC.

Wording in promotional products allow manufacturers to exploit loopholes in official guidance.

That ambiguity leaves the door open for manufacturers to present products as having greater benefit than the science may suggest, experts said.

“Multivitamins work primarily to prevent or correct nutrient deficiencies, not to act as a general health boost for everyone,” said Swapna Mary John, a clinical dietician at International Modern Hospital, Dubai.

“For a person who consumes a balanced diet that includes all five food groups and has no diagnosed deficiencies, supplements offer minimal additional benefit and limited value for money.

“Most nutrients can be obtained through a varied, balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy or fortified alternatives.

“Supplements like NAD precursors NMN and NR are marketed to support cellular energy production and anti-aging, but current human evidence is limited and inconclusive.

“Most benefits are seen in animal or lab studies, and there’s no proven need for healthy adults to take these supplements.

“For the majority of people, focusing on a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and overall healthy lifestyle is far more effective for cellular health than relying on NAD- or NMN-based supplements.”

Booming business

According to Market Growth Reports, the NAD supplement market was valued at around $339 million in 2024, and is expected to more than double to $800m by 2033, with China leading global production.

As supplements are not regulated the same as prescription drugs, labelling cannot make medical claims. However, guidelines do allow for phrasing such as; supports immunity or promotes reproductive health.

“Clearer labelling and stronger consumer awareness are important when it comes to supplements,” said Ms John.

“Many products exaggerate their benefits or provide vague dosage information, making it difficult for consumers to judge their effectiveness. Supplement labels should provide clear details on clinical evidence, dosage, and bioavailability so individuals can make informed decisions about what they are taking.”

One UAE brand hoping to break out into a crowded supplement market by launching nature-based health supplements is Forus. Its founders have developed a suite of dietary supplements they say offer tangible health improvements by improving gut health.

“People are starting to take more ownership of their health - connecting the dots between gut health, inflammation, and recovery, and how it impacts their wellbeing and longevity,” said Dave Catudal, co-founder of Forus.

Mr Catudal has worked with Hollywood stars Kate Hudson, Winona Ryder and Owen Wilson to improve their nutrition and overall health.

He was inspired to take a natural approach to life after beating testicular cancer at 23, and seeing his father die from the disease five years earlier.

Now, he believes so strongly in the natural approach to life, he hasn’t worn deodorant since his recovery 20 years ago.

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

“We got into the industry by solving our own problems and realising supplements are one of the most empowering things we can do,” said Mr Catudal.

“I was addressing supplements I knew were clinically backed to reduce inflammation and optimise my gut health. What Forus has done is go beyond supplements, we're not giving you something that you could get through a diet. It's literally taking our health into our hands.”

A monthly supply of the Forus combination of gut healthy peptides and natural probiotics begins from Dh870. Questions remain if supplements offer value for money by investment in a healthy future, or are merely a cash cow for the booming longevity industry.

Value for money?

Over supply of some vitamins and minerals can actually be harmful. High calcium intake has been linked to prostate cancer in some studies, while fat soluble vitamins such as Vitamin A taken to excess can cause nausea and headaches.

“Supplements that address clinically proven deficiencies or have strong research support tend to be the most beneficial,” said Jaseera Maniparambil, a clinical dietitian at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai.

“For most people, whole foods provide vitamins, minerals, fibre and phytonutrients that supplements cannot fully match.

“However, some nutrients—like Vitamin D, B12 for plant-based eaters, and Omega-3 for those who rarely eat fish—may still require supplementation.”

Ms Maniparambil said individuals with diagnosed deficiencies, pregnant or breastfeeding women, anyone following restrictive diets or people with malabsorption issues such as post-bariatric surgery or digestive conditions can benefit from health supplements.

“Supplements provide value when they address a confirmed deficiency or meet a specific medical need,” said Ms Maniparambil.

“Taking supplements unnecessarily, without assessment, may offer little benefit and lead to unnecessary expense. Evidence-based, personalised use is always more effective than general supplementation.”

Dr Mark Hyman, founder of Cleveland Clinic Centre for Functional Medicine and Board Member for The Institute of Functional Medicine, said modern farming practices, food processing and environmental factors had stripped many natural foods from their nutrients.

That has led supplements to take on a more significant role in our everyday lives.

“Vitamin and mineral supplements aren’t just a nice option—they’re a crucial tool for maintaining and optimising your overall health,” he said.

Data from Statista showed vitamins and minerals generated $112.70m of business in the UAE in 2024 and will see an annual growth rate of 2.26 per cent expected until 2029.

Other trends seeping into the health and wellness market are intravenous ozone therapy, blood-filtering and at-home genetic testing to understand which supplements may be best suited to an individual.

Costs for such tests and treatments can run into the tens of thousands of dirhams.

Bespoke services

“For decades, wellness has been built on population averages—treating symptoms after they appear, assuming everyone's biology is identical, and peddling one-size-fits-all solutions that work for almost no one,” said Aly Rahimtoola, founder of Bien-Etre, a DNA-personalised wellness platform in Dubai, combining biomarker testing with precision supplements.

“Demand is exploding because people are tired of guessing what works for them.”

Biological tests cost up to Dh2,000, while optimised supplement protocols start from Dh700 a month.

“People want to know their biological age, their NAD+ status, their metabolic and inflammatory markers, their skin ageing pathways, and increasingly, their hormonal health,” said Mr Rahimtoola.

“We provide proof, not promises - we’re not selling dreams.

“Our customers see their biological age shift, that's wellness with accountability and if they don’t see the benefits then they can leave very easily.”

