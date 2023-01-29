Five celebrities inspiring diet and health trends, from Bella Hadid to Taylor Swift

January is typically a time for New Year's resolutions, and diet and exercise are always among them.

As people change up their routines, many turn to their favourite celebrities for inspiration, which is why fitness, nutrition and exercise website Total Shape has gathered data on which stars hold the most influence when it comes to eating habits.

Supermodel Bella Hadid is the most influential, with more than 3,400 searches for "Bella Hadid diet" on Google over the 30-day study.

Khloe Kardashian follows closely behind with 3,300 search results, while Kate, the Princess of Wales, has 2,700 results.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady is the athlete with the most influence, and the only male figure in the top five, with 2,600 searches for the “Tom Brady diet”. He matches singer Taylor Swift when it comes to influencing diet trends in 2023.

Other notable entries on the list included Beyonce, Serena Williams, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Gigi Hadid and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here's what the top five most influential celebrities have said about diet and fitness.

1. Bella Hadid: 'There's a difference between pleasure and happiness'

Model Bella Hadid focuses on a low-carb and high-protein diet to maintain her figure. Getty Images

Hadid has come a long way when it comes to her eating habits, having spoken out publicly about anorexia and body dysmorphia. Now, the model aged 26 has been named one of the world’s most influential celebrities for diet inspiration.

“I always eat pretty healthy throughout the year, but I have to cut out pizza and bread [during fashion week] because I’m like, highly allergic … I’m not gluten-free, but I should be,” she told W Magazine in a 2017 interview.

Her nutritionist previously told People magazine that Hadid focuses on a low-carb and high-protein diet.

She's also a fan of Middle Eastern cuisine, and previously shared videos to her Instagram account showing her father cooking the family a traditional feast.

The videos portrayed a kitchen counter covered with freshly made dishes, including hummus sprinkled with parsley and drizzled with olive oil, labneh with fresh cucumber and Arabic bread sprinkled with zaatar.

“My baba is the best,” Hadid wrote in the caption shared with her 57 million followers.

The supermodel also shares videos of her cooking on TikTok under the handle BabyBella777.

The supermodel is co-founder of Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic drink brand that claims to utilise mood-boosting ingredients designed to calm, energise and improve the mind.

“Someone once said to me, 'There's a difference between pleasure and happiness'. A cupcake could be pleasurable, but it's not going to bring you happiness forever. I try and give myself grace and to understand myself,” Hadid told Harper's Bazaar.

2. Khloe Kardashian: 'I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train'

It's perhaps no surprise that the Kardashians feature in this list and it's Khloe who has been deemed the most influential reality TV sister when it comes to diet, with 3,300 searches on Google over 30 days.

The mum-of-two, 38, previously chronicled her weight loss journey, advising people to focus on their diet, get enough sleep and stay active. She also credited her sister Kim as one of her own inspirations in keeping her motivated to work out.

The former Revenge Body host told New Beauty that she is a creature of habit when it comes to eating.

“I have about two breakfasts and I rotate between [them] unless I’m on vacation or if I have time on the weekends to make my daughter pancakes, and I definitely eat those with her — she can’t do that alone. But usually I love steel-cut oatmeal. And after my workouts, I’ll do vanilla yoghurt with fruit. I’m not a huge breakfast girl but that’s what I’ll do after a workout, because I always have a protein shake immediately after my workout.”

In an Instagram post shared with her 292 million followers earlier this month, Kardashian showed off a toned figure in a shoot for Dubai's Sorbet magazine. Some followers suggested her physique was not achieved through diet and exercise.

Khloe clapped back: "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."

The reality TV star has previously been accused of fat shaming after comments she made in an interview with Jay Shetty where she said she "can't stand" people who complain about their weight.

3. Kate Middleton: Healthy eating and a consistent workout regime

Kate Middleton smiles to the crowd at the Wimbledon women's final in 2022. Getty Images

Prince William's wife came in third according to Total Shape's research.

The mum-of-three, 41, is one of the world's most recognisable women and has a packed schedule, but manages to maintain her svelte figure thanks to “nutritious, healthy eating with a consistent workout regime”, according to the Express newspaper.

An anonymous source told the Daily Mail, “Kate takes her toned physique exceptionally seriously. The Princess is reportedly also a fan of CrossFit and yoga, makes time to go for a run most days, enjoys cycling, and does most of her workouts without a personal trainer.”

And according to Cosmopolitan, she's also a member of the ultra-luxury Harbour Club gym in Chelsea.

4. Tom Brady: 'If you want to be good at sports, you have to work hard at it'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of the world's most influential celebrities when it comes to diet and fitness. AP Photo / John Raoux

NFL quarterback Tom Brady, 45, is the only male celebrity in this top-five list and also the only one who follows his own branded diet.

The TB12 diet is a mostly plant-based plan that limits unhealthy fat sources. It's largely been accredited as the reason for his success as one of the best-ever NFL players.

The eating plan includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, nuts and seeds, as well as limited amounts of lean meats and fish. Specifically, the TB12 Method recommends an 80/20 split between plant and animal products.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer is also known for his love of protein shakes, and has TB12-branded shakes available as part of his fitness plan.

The long-serving athlete also puts a huge focus on working out and looking after his mental health is integral to his plan. “I’m more of a thinker obviously than a physical specimen,” Brady told Men's Health in a 2019 interview.

He spends 15 minutes every day completing mental exercises, drilling his brain speed and pattern recognition.

“No one has to be Tom Brady,” he said in the same interview. “I just get to be Tom Brady. You get to be you. Everyone has a choice. But if you want to be good at sports, you have to work hard at it. If you want to be healthy, you have to work at it. But you can’t say, ‘I want to be healthy’, then eat [...] food and do crappy workouts.”

5. Taylor Swift: 'I try to keep it lighter, but it's nothing too regimented or crazy'

Taylor Swift has spoken openly about her eating disorder. Reuters

With more than 2,600 searches for the Taylor Swift diet, the singer is another top source of inspiration for fans seeking nutrition and fitness tips.

Swift has been spotted attending dance cardio classes at hip New York studio Body by Simone on many occasions, and has also shared her love of running.

“For me, running is about blasting a whole bunch of new songs and running to the beat. It's also good because it makes me find a gym wherever I am,” she told WebMD in an interview.

“I'm very much out in the world, and I love exploring the places we go when we tour. It's important for me to live a full life.”

During the same interview, Swift spoke about her balanced approach to eating.

“During the week, I try to eat healthily, so that means salads, yoghurt and sandwiches,” she said. “I try to keep it lighter, but it's nothing too regimented or crazy.” Then she says that on the weekends she treats herself to comfort foods such as burgers, fries, lattes and ice cream.

The multi-award-winning music star surprised fans in 2020 when she spoke openly and for several minutes about having had an eating disorder in the part during the Netflix documentary Miss Americana.