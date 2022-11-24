Bella Hadid named 'most stylish person on the planet'

Bella Hadid has been named "the most stylish person on the planet" by British GQ, which picked the supermodel from an annual list of celebrity trendsetters including Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X.

Hadid, 26, was picked for her ability to "wear anything".

"Menswear. Womenswear. Streetwear. Workwear. Smartwear. Wavywear. Few can wear it all (and pull it off). But few are Bella Hadid," the magazine said, highlighting her sense of fashion when wearing men's clothing.

"Hadid does menswear better than most men — and she can still wear everything and anything else," British GQ said in an article that was published on Wednesday. "Tailoring. Prada loafers. Big denim jackets. There was even a tie at one point. It’s wavy, classic and uncomplicated all at once."

Hadid is the sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, and the second daughter of Palestinian-Jordanian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, and former model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid. She began modelling at the age of 16, and has since graced the cover of international Vogue magazines 27 times.

She also broke the record held by model Doutzen Kroes for the most Vogue September covers in one year in 2017, when she appeared on the covers of the editions in China, Spain, Brazil, Australia and Arabia.

Today, Hadid is one of the highest-paid models in the world along with sister Gigi, earning about $19 million, according to Forbes.

She's also fervently used her fame for activism, especially for Palestinian causes, and has said she regrets not having grown up in a Muslim culture. Her father, Mohamed, and his family were among those who left Palestine during the Nakba of 1948. Hadid's parents split when she was only four.

In April, Hadid took to Instagram to speak out against Israel's storming of Al Aqsa Mosque, and accused the social media platform of “shadow banning” her stories.

She has also used Instagram to promote a small Palestinian business in the US, sharing photos from inside the independent New York record store owned by Palestinian businessman Jamal Alnasr, encouraging her Instagram followers to visit.

"197 bleeker street NY, NY @villagerevivalrecordsnyc Please go visit my friend Jamal," she wrote along with the letters PS, standing for Palestine, and a love heart emoji.

Hadid, who is set to make her acting debut soon in the Emmy-winning series Ramy, has also spoken about the personal and professional cost she's paid over her vocal support of Palestine.

“When I was 14, I wrote, ‘Free Palestine’, on my hand literally with flowers in paint,” Hadid said. “And I was being called names and being immediately blasted as a person of hatred for another people.”

“I never knew who Bella actually was until I reconnected with my Palestinian side,” she recently told Libyan-American journalist Noor Tagouri's podcast Rep.

“When I speak about Palestine, I get labelled as something that I’m not. But I can speak about the same thing that’s happening there, happening somewhere else in the world, and that’s honourable. So, what’s the difference?

“I have done my education enough, and know my family enough, I know my own history enough, and that should be enough.”

The GQ stylish list also included Justin Bieber, Chris Pine, Zendaya, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler, among others.

The annual list salutes "people who’ve made the world a wilder, madder, happier-looking place", the magazine said.

