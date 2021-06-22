Where is Emirates flying to in the UK? Airline to resume flights to Manchester next month

Travellers wishing to fly between Dubai and the UK this summer will have another route to get there from next month.

Emirates is set to restart flights to Manchester from Thursday, July 1. The airline plans to resume flights to the city via the world's largest passenger jet, the Airbus A380.

The resumption of the route means Emirates will be operating to three destinations in the UK this summer.

Emirates will fly to Manchester from Dubai from July 1 via an A380 superjumbo. Unsplash / Aswin Mahesh

Emirates is operating daily flights to London Heathrow. The airline also operates three flights per week to Birmingham, with travellers to both cities accepted on-board under special conditions that comply with current UK travel restrictions.

From July 1, the addition of a daily flight to Manchester will give passengers a more convenient option when travelling to the north of the country.

“Emirates is operating to and from the UK, and is accepting eligible travellers to London Heathrow and Birmingham under special conditions. Understandably, the airline is serving its gateways in the UK with a reduced flying schedule due to ongoing travel restrictions in place," said an Emirates spokesperson.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dubai airline was operating to several destinations in the UK including London Gatwick, London Luton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

While the airline is not currently operating to any of these destinations, a representative for the airline told The National that the situation remains "fluid".

Flights to other UK destinations are still available for sale on the airline's website. Emirates says it will continue to monitor and make additional adjustments to flight schedules as UK travel guidelines and entry conditions evolve.

Last week, Emirates said it planned to operate 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network by the end of July.

UAE remains red-listed in the UK

The UAE is currently listed as red by UK authorities, meaning that travel is only open for British and Irish nationals from the UAE, or for those with residence rights in the country.

All travellers from the UAE are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 11 days, at their own cost, and must have two negative PCR tests before being allowed to leave, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Emirates advises travellers to visit its website for full flight schedules to all destinations, as well as information about alternative booking plans for those with flights that have been affected by travel regulations.