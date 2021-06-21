Hassles for the holidays: Boris Johnson warns off hopes for summer tourism

UK ministers considering quarantine exemption for vaccinated passengers but no decision yet

Boris Johnson has dealt a fresh blow for foreign travel, warning overseas trips will be a hassle for the rest of the year. Reuters 
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned travel to the UK won’t return to normal this year despite a new proposal for vaccinated passengers.

Mr Johnson said on Monday “hassle and delays” would be a feature of foreign travel for the foreseeable future to prevent imported cases of Covid-19.

The prime minister confirmed ministers were considering dropping the 10-day quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated passengers from “amber list” countries, but no decision has been made yet.

“We’ll certainly be looking at that, but I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel,” he said.

“There will be hassle. There will be delays, I’m afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in.”

Mr Johnson’s gloomy outlook comes as new data released showed fewer than one in 200 people returning from amber countries tested positive for Covid.

Only 89 of 23,465 passengers who travelled to the UK from these destinations between May 20 and June 9 tested positive.

The National Health Service’s Test and Trace figures also showed no “variants of concern” were detected.

Mr Johnson said “things are looking good” for the removal of social distancing restrictions on July 19 but he refused to rule out future lockdowns in case “some new horror” presented itself.

He said the Delta variant was spreading rapidly despite the vaccination drive.

“[The variant] is sadly going up still. It’s going up by about 30 per cent a week in cases, hospitalisations up by roughly the same amount and so sadly are ICU admissions into intensive care,” he said.

“So we’ve got to be cautious, but we will be following the data the whole time.”

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped to scrap isolation for double-vaccinated people who come into contact with a Covid case.

He said a trial was under way offering daily rapid testing as an alternative to isolation.

“We're always looking at how we can replace the restrictions we have had to have as a country with the protection you get from the vaccine, that's the whole point of the vaccine,” he said.

About 81 per cent of the UK population has received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while about 60 per cent are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Margaret Keenan, 91, who received the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine jab outside trial conditions, on Monday urged other people to get vaccinated.

“Whatever you thought before, please do have the jab,” she said on BBC Breakfast.

“There is nothing to it. Don’t be afraid of a needle. It is just to save your life and to save other lives.”

About one million vaccine appointments were booked in England at the weekend after the programme opened up to include over-18s on Friday.

By July 19, it is hoped that all adults will have had their first dose and everyone aged over 50 – as well as the clinically extremely vulnerable - will have been offered their second.

Published: June 21, 2021 05:55 PM

