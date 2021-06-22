Where is Emirates flying to in the UK? Airline to resume flights to Manchester next month

Travellers wishing to fly between Dubai and the UK this summer will have another route to get there from next month.

Emirates is set to restart flights to Manchester from Thursday, July 1. The airline plans to resume flights to the city via the world's largest passenger jet, the Airbus A380.

The resumption of the route means Emirates will be operating to three destinations in the UK this summer.

Emirates will fly to Manchester from Dubai from July 1 via an A380 superjumbo. Unsplash / Aswin Mahesh

Emirates is operating daily flights to London Heathrow. The airline also operates three flights per week to Birmingham, with travellers to both cities accepted on-board under special conditions that comply with current UK travel restrictions.

From July 1, the addition of a daily flight to Manchester will give passengers a more convenient option when travelling to the north of the country.

“Emirates is operating to and from the UK, and is accepting eligible travellers to London Heathrow and Birmingham under special conditions. Understandably, the airline is serving its gateways in the UK with a reduced flying schedule due to ongoing travel restrictions in place," said an Emirates spokesperson.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dubai airline was operating to several destinations in the UK including London Gatwick, London Luton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

While the airline is not currently operating to any of these destinations, a representative for the airline told The National that the situation remains "fluid".

Flights to other UK destinations are still available for sale on the airline's website. Emirates says it will continue to monitor and make additional adjustments to flight schedules as UK travel guidelines and entry conditions evolve.

Last week, Emirates said it planned to operate 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network by the end of July.

UAE remains red-listed in the UK

The UAE is currently listed as red by UK authorities, meaning that travel is only open for British and Irish nationals from the UAE, or for those with residence rights in the country.

All travellers from the UAE are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 11 days, at their own cost, and must have two negative PCR tests before being allowed to leave, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Emirates advises travellers to visit its website for full flight schedules to all destinations, as well as information about alternative booking plans for those with flights that have been affected by travel regulations.

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

One-off T20 International: UAE v Australia When: Monday, October 22, 2pm start Where: Abu Dhabi Cricket, Oval 1 Tickets: Admission is free Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Test series fixtures (All matches start at 2pm UAE) 1st Test Lord's, London from Thursday to Monday 2nd Test Nottingham from July 14-18 3rd Test The Oval, London from July 27-31 4th Test Manchester from August 4-8

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 1

Kane (50') Newcastle United 0

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

