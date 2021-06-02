Air Philippines and Cebu Pacific cancel UAE flights until June 15

Following a decision by the Philippines government to extend its ban on travellers from the UAE, Cebu Pacific and Air Philippines have cancelled flights between Manila and Dubai for a further two weeks.

Cebu Pacific has announced it will not operate any services between the two countries until at least June 15.

#CEBAdvisory - Dubai flight cancellations until June 15, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6H5lKRhvyg — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) June 1, 2021

All affected passengers are being informed directly and are able to select from three refund options, within 30 days of their departure date. Options include unlimited rebooking, where any fare difference is waived if travel is within 90 days of the original flight; a two-year travel fund, where the amount is stored in a virtual wallet to be used to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons; or a straight refund, although, because of the high volume of requests, this may take up to seven months to process.

Cebu Pacific permanently removed all change fees in March. It will continue to operate all other domestic and international flights as scheduled.

On Monday, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte announced that coronavirus restrictions in Manila and nearby provinces would be extended until mid June, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As part of these restrictions, restaurants can only operate at 20 per cent capacity and non-essential travel remains prohibited.

In addition to extending the ban on arrivals from the UAE, borders also remain closed to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Oman until Tuesday, June 15.

Emirates and Etihad will continue to operate scheduled services to the Philippines, but will only carry passengers transiting through the UAE from non-restricted destinations.

"Passengers whose journey originates from the UAE, including Filipino nationals, will not be accepted for travel to all points in the Philippines," Emirates said in a statement when the ban was first announced.

"During this time, flights will continue to operate as scheduled and passengers transiting in Dubai and those returning to the Philippines under the government repatriation programme will be allowed to travel.”

Abu Dhabi's airline said: “Etihad will continue to operate flights to Manila carrying transiting passengers from non-restricted countries and flights from Manila with passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi and across our network. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions.”

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Bernardo Silva 16', Sterling 57', Gundogan 79' Bournemouth 1 Wilson 44' Man of the match: Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Planes grounded by coronavirus British Airways: Cancels all direct flights to and from mainland China Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific: Cutting capacity to/from mainland China by 50 per cent from Jan. 30 Chicago-based United Airlines: Reducing flights to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong Ai Seoul: Suspended all flights to China Finnair: Suspending flights to Nanjing and Beijing Daxing until the end of March Indonesia's Lion Air: Suspending all flights to China from February South Korea's Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and Jin Air: Suspend all flights

Match info: Burnley 0 Manchester United 2

Lukaku (22', 44') Red card: Marcus Rashford (Man United) Man of the match: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Dubai Creek Open in numbers The Dubai Creek Open is the 10th tournament on this year's Mena Tour

It is the first of five events before the season-concluding Mena Tour Championship

This week's field comprises 120 players, 21 of which are amateurs

15 previous Mena Tour winners are competing at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Usain Bolt's World Championships record 2007 Osaka 200m Silver 4x100m relay Silver 2009 Berlin 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2011 Daegu 100m Disqualified in final for false start 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2013 Moscow 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2015 Beijing 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

