Australian kayaker paddles 60km around Abu Dhabi in show of solidarity with UAE

For more than eight hours on Friday, Ellecia Saffron paddled around Abu Dhabi island, navigating headwinds, currents and rising temperatures to complete a 60km circuit of the capital's waters.

For the Australian kayaker, who has called Abu Dhabi home for the past 19 years, the feat was about more than endurance. As she passed landmarks including the Cultural District, Lulu Island and the Eastern Mangroves, her journey became a reflection on a city she has watched grow over nearly two decades.

The undertaking was physically and emotionally demanding. Saffron had to carefully manage her energy levels to ensure she could defy the strong currents, afternoon winds and summer heat to reach the finish.

Part of the difficulty, she said, was knowing when not to overexert herself. “If you go too hard, that's when you can tip over the edge,” she tells The National.

Kayaker Ellecia Saffron has paddled 60km around Abu Dhabi island. Mutaz Salloum / The National Info

However, when the end, at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, finally came into sight, she allowed herself to increase her pace. “I was in a trance,” she says. “When I knew I had 5km left, I was like: fine, I can.”

The impressive feat was made possible with support from the sports club, which helped to secure approval from the coastguard and maritime authorities and organised support boats, paramedics and logistics.

Saffron, 43, said the club's willingness to embrace the idea reflected a culture of ambition that she had come to associate with Abu Dhabi. “I don't know many places in the world where someone says: 'I'd like to do this challenge,' and then they deliver a whole team to help make it happen,” she says.

Ellecia Saffron passes the Abu Dhabi corniche. Mutaz Salloum / The National Info

She is keen to recognise the efforts of the support crew that accompanied her throughout the day. “They were keeping me watered, spraying me with cold water. They were helping me to make sure I ate and drank,” she says. “I did a small amount of the work out there. They did a lot of work.”

Saffron also praised the club's wider efforts to promote water sports in the emirate, particularly among young people. She highlighted its sailing programmes, which she says teach children resilience, teamwork and maritime skills while connecting them to one of the UAE's traditions.

Her achievement is especially remarkable given that she only took up paddling five years ago, during a difficult time after losing people close to her. “It gave me somewhere to go in the mornings. It gave me something to do that made me feel good, that was healthy and it gave me people to connect with,” she says.

Since then, kayaking has taken her from the waters of Abu Dhabi to international competitions. She now competes in Australia's ocean racing series and represents the UAE at world championships. In 2024, she became the first-ever surf-ski single world champion for the country.

But this paddle was different. Rather than racing for a medal or a championship, Saffron found herself viewing Abu Dhabi through a new lens.

Having moved to the emirate in 2007, she has witnessed its rapid growth first-hand. As she made her way around the island, she was able to reflect on how dramatically the skyline had changed. She says she never expected to witness the rise of areas such as Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, which were largely undeveloped when she arrived.

“Here I am still, and it's just amazing what they've managed to build,” she says. “That whole Reem Island is full of buildings now. I've got lots of friends that live there. Al Maryah Island, ADGM, what they've done is incredible.”

One of the highlights of the journey came before sunrise as Saffron paddled past Qasr Al Watan. Although she had visited the presidential palace before, seeing it from the water offered a different perspective, with the first light of day beginning to emerge over the skyline.

The view also reinforced what she says has defined Abu Dhabi's growth over the past two decades: the ability to turn ambitious plans into reality. “What I think we've all now learnt and now see is that they have great vision. And they deliver it. They execute it,” she says.

The paddle also carried a deeper meaning. “I wanted this to be in solidarity with the UAE,” she adds. “We're all working here. I run a business. People are running businesses here. We all need the rest of the world to see that we're fine.”

Looking ahead, Saffron hopes the feat inspires others to try something new, regardless of age, while encouraging more young people to take up kayaking. She also dreams of establishing a paddling club in Abu Dhabi.

Her 60km circumnavigation may not be the last. She is already considering future expeditions, including kayaking from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah. But next time, she says, she would prefer the winds to be more favourable. “I love doing downwind,” she says. “Not a headwind.”

Saffron paddled past a capital that has grown alongside her own life in the UAE, from islands that were once sand to skylines that continue to rise. “And they haven't stopped yet,” she says. “There's still plenty more in the pipeline.”