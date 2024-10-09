Ellecia Saffron won the first gold medal at an Ocean Racing World Championship for the UAE when she finished first in the master category in Portugal. Photo: Madeira Ocean Challenge
Ellecia Saffron won the first gold medal at an Ocean Racing World Championship for the UAE when she finished first in the master category in Portugal. Photo: Madeira Ocean Challenge

Sport

History as UAE win first kayak world championship gold medal

Ellecia Saffron became the first surf-ski single world champion for the country when she won the masters category at ICF Ocean Racing World Championship in Madeira

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 09, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today