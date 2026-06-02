Ski Dubai to host Hyrox-inspired fitness race in the snow

A Hyrox-inspired fitness challenge is coming to Ski Dubai, giving participants the chance to test their endurance in sub-zero temperatures.

Called Hyrox in the Snow, the event will be held on June 28 in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and Athlete Fitness, an official Hyrox training partner.

Open to men and women aged between 18 and 60, the challenge combines functional fitness and endurance training inside Ski Dubai's snow park, where temperatures are maintained at about minus 4°C.

Participants will work in teams of two as they move through a series of race-inspired workout stations designed to test strength, stamina and teamwork.

The event will take on a snow-based variation of the format, featuring running through the snow, SkiErg and rowing stations, strength-focused movements including lunges, wall balls and farmer's carries, as well as body-weight exercises such as burpees and air squats.

Unlike a traditional Hyrox race, which takes place on a flat indoor course, the Ski Dubai challenge introduces the added difficulty of completing workouts on snow and in freezing temperatures.

Organisers say the race is designed for both experienced athletes and those looking to try a different approach to functional fitness training.

The event comes as Hyrox's popularity continues to grow in the UAE, with many gym-goers incorporating aspects of the race into training routines.

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox is a global fitness racing competition that combines endurance running with functional workout stations.

Founded in Germany in 2017, Hyrox has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding into cities around the world and attracting a large community of amateur and competitive athletes.

The competition made its UAE debut in 2023. Hyrox races typically require participants to complete eight 1km runs, each followed by a fitness challenge such as rowing, sledge pushes, burpee broad jumps, farmer's carries and wall balls.

Participants can compete individually, in pairs or as part of relay teams, with categories designed for different fitness levels. The format is intended to test both cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance, with competitors ranked according to their finishing times.

While inspired by the competition's training principles, Hyrox in the Snow is not part of the official Hyrox race calendar.

Registration is open, with entry from Dh150 a person; register at premieronline.com