Museums of the UAE: Bait Al Naboodah offers a glimpse of how wealthy Emirati families once lived

There are bigger and more ambitious museums in Sharjah, but that doesn’t mean Bait Al Naboodah is any less fascinating. In fact, it’s the small scale, its intimacy, that makes it worth a visit.

Step through the carved wooden doorway into its central courtyard and the noise of the city outside falls away. What remains is the quiet evidence of what Emirati family life used to be like among the wealthy, because this was a home before it was a museum, and it still feels like one.

The house belonged to Obaid Al Naboodah, one of Sharjah's most prominent pearl merchants, and dates from the mid 19th century. One of the largest houses in early Sharjah, it draws its design from three worlds. Arabian, Indian and Persian architectural traditions are threaded throughout, from the teak columns around the courtyard to the carved geometric and floral patterns that make the building unlike anything else in the emirate.

Re-enactments bring history to life. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

It was restored as part of the Heart of Sharjah heritage programme and has been open as a museum for 30 years. Today, it offers one of the most immersive glimpses into what traditional Gulf domestic life used to be like.

Why go?

Emirati history is often told through the lens of rulers and the speed of transformation, but Bait Al Naboodah tells a smaller, quieter version. It’s the story of how a prosperous trading family actually lived, before oil changed everything.

Bait Al Naboodah was first opened as a museum 30 years ago. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

That story is more poignant than it might sound. The world the museum describes – built on pearls, shaped by trade, organised around an extended family sharing a courtyard house – disappeared with extraordinary speed. Walking through these rooms is an act of preservation, a way of holding on to something that might otherwise be lost entirely within a generation.

Bait Al Naboodah is particularly absorbing because of how international that world was. Obaid Al Naboodah spent seven years living in India, and his business partner, close friend and son-in-law Humaid Al Kamel ran an office in Paris where he lived for 15 years. This was a merchant class with a global reach, long before globalisation was the predominant narrative.

What you'll see

The house is architecturally unique among early Sharjah buildings. It’s arranged around a central courtyard, with teak columns imported from India – carved in the Roman Ionic style – supporting the galleries above. Three spiral staircases serve different parts of the house, each giving a separate family unit access to its own living quarters. It also features malaqaf, or wind scoops, incorporated into the walls, instead of the traditional barjeel (wind towers).

Learn all about pearl diving. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

There are several galleries in the rooms, including one focusing on the building's architectural highlights, documenting the moulds and carving tools artisans used to create the intricate geometric and floral patterning that runs throughout.

The rooms have been restored and furnished to reflect the roles they originally served. For example, the majlis set up for receiving distinguished guests, the kitchen, storage areas and even a bathroom give a practical picture of daily life. A saltwater well, still on the premises, was used to draw water for cleaning the house, washing clothes and dishes, and bathing – a reminder of how self-sufficient a large household had to be even among the wealthy classes.

Star attraction

The pearl collection is the centrepiece of the museum and deserves the most attention.

A substantial section is devoted to the industry that made Obaid Al Naboodah's fortune and drove the economy of the entire Gulf coast until the 1930s, when Japanese cultured pearls collapsed the market almost overnight.

Different types of pearls on display. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Visitors can learn about how pearls were sourced, where the best type of pearls are found, and the different kinds of pearls discovered around the world.

The collection goes beyond the working life of the industry and allows visitors to try on jewellery, including elaborate necklaces and headdresses, in an interactive exhibit that celebrates three decades of the house as a museum.

Try on the jewellery for size. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Know before you go

Bait Al Naboodah sits within the Heart of Sharjah heritage district and is best visited as part of a half-day in the area. A combined ticket also covers entry to four other nearby museum – Sharjah Fort, Al Qasimia School Museum, Sharjah Heritage Museum and Sharjah Calligraphy Museum – all within easy walking distance, connected by the district's restored lanes and covered souq.

Allow about an hour for the house, if you want to work through the pearl collection carefully or spend time admiring the architecture. The labelling is in English and Arabic.

Ticket price and location

Tickets are priced at Dh10 for Bait Al Naboodah, or Dh20 for entry into the five Heart of Sharjah museums. Open Saturday to Thursday, 8am-8pm; Friday 4pm-8pm.