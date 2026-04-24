Museums of the UAE: Inside Al Qasimia School in Sharjah, where learning began

The scents of old wood and cool stone hit you first as you walk around Al Qasimia School, which is thought to be the first formal school in the UAE. Established in the 1930s under an initiative by Sharjah's ruling family, it was also one of the first in the region to educate girls.

Now, it is a museum that’s open to the public as part of the Heart of Sharjah cultural cluster, one of five you can visit with one ticket.

It’s a small museum that could easily be missed amid Sharjah Fort Museum and other grander attractions in the area, but its significance is outsized. It is an integral part of the UAE’s vision for progress and development, through the education of future generations.

Why go?

There is something unexpectedly moving about a school museum. The objects here – desks, blackboards, old manuscripts and inkwells – are ordinary, but to think how far the country has progressed in less than 100 years since the school first opened is affecting.

Classrooms cluster around a central courtyard within. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Al Qasimia makes that story vivid and accessible. It is not a glossy, high-tech experience, but rather is reassuringly quiet and intimate. For visitors who want to understand the foundations of modern Sharjah – and the values that shaped a ruling family still defined by its commitment to education and culture – it’s a must-visit.

What you'll see

The museum is laid out across the original schoolrooms, each branching off from a central open-air courtyard, typical of the era. Reconstructed classrooms show the teaching methods and materials of the time, from Quranic studies and Arabic language to arithmetic and basic sciences.

Photographs and other documents trace the school's founding and early years, placing it in the context of the sweeping changes that reshaped the region.

A reconstructed classroom at Al Qasimia School Museum in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Display cases hold handwritten manuscripts, early printed textbooks and old-fashioned writing tools. The museum also tells the story of the broader education movement in the UAE, connecting this single school to the wider transformation that would eventually produce one of the most highly educated populations in the Gulf.

Star attraction

The reconstructed girls' classroom is a highlight. This was one of the first schools in the region to educate girls, a decision that has resulted in a generation of some of the most highly educated women.

Inside the girls' classroom, one of the first in the region. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The students who sat at these desks came of age at a moment of profound change; some went on to shape the institutions of the modern UAE. That continuity – from these classrooms to the country that exists today – has an impact that larger, better-funded museums sometimes struggle to achieve.

Know before you go

Al Qasimia School Museum in the Heart of Sharjah heritage district is best visited as part of a broader half-day in the area. A combined ticket covers entry to four other museums, including Sharjah Fort Museum, Sharjah Heritage Museum, Sharjah Calligraphy Museum and Bait Al Naboodah – all within walking distance of one another, connected by the district's restored alleyways and souq stalls.

The museum is small, and a meandering visit could take up to 45 minutes.

Ticket price and location

Tickets are priced at Dh10 for the one museum or Dh20 for access to all five museums in the Heart of Sharjah. The complex is open from 8am-8pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 4pm-8pm on Friday.