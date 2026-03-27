A quiet lesson in humanity at Dubai’s Crossroads of Civilisations Museum

During regional conflict, walking into the Crossroads of Civilisations Museum feels like stepping into a parallel universe. Tucked inside a restored courtyard house in Dubai's historic district of Al Shindagha, this small, serene yet serious museum looks at the ancient world not as a collection of separate, competing cultures, but as a single, interconnected human story. It carries with it a quiet message of peace and hope at a time when that is easy to forget.

Founded by Emirati cultural advocate Ahmed Al Mansoori, the museum opened in 2014 with an ambitious mission – to trace the shared roots of the civilisations that gave the modern world its language, science, religion and art, threading connections between regions rather than treating each in isolation. The result is one of the most thought-provoking museums in the UAE.

Why go?

Few museums in the Middle East feel as genuinely necessary. Crossroads of Civilisations proves that ideas have always migrated, that culture crosses borders. Right now, as fighting continues across the region, that argument hits hard.

The museum offers a message of peace and hope. Katy Gillett for The National Info

The museum makes no political statements. It does not take sides. Its focus is history, and that history stretches back thousands of years. But in choosing to show how deeply Persian, Arab, Jewish, Indian and European civilisations have always been interwoven, it makes its point more powerfully while never necessarily stating it outright, allowing you to draw your own conclusions.

The setting adds to the experience. Al Shindagha's winding lanes and wind-tower architecture provide a fittingly ancient backdrop, and the museum's quiet environment and intimate scale encourage slow reflection.

What you'll see

There are six galleries, taking visitors through local history, the pearling trade, the Holocaust, the history of Palestine, a multifaith gallery and, finally, an exhibition on Islamic history.

A rare medieval choir book from the Iberian Peninsula dating back to the 14th or 15th century. Katy Gillett for The National Info

Move through the civilisations that shaped the ancient world, with artefacts, maps, manuscripts and reconstructions guiding you from the earliest settlements through to the classical and medieval periods. Highlights include first editions of the earliest books from the West documenting Arabia, as well as incredibly ornate ancient holy books. The collection of pearls is also outstanding.

Each gallery is small but packed with fascinating exhibits. Throughout, the curation is restrained and intelligent. Labels are informative without being academic, and the multilingual approach reflects the museum's genuinely international outlook.

Star attraction

The Holocaust gallery is the most powerful and, in this context, most courageous section.

The Holocaust memorial section. Katy Gillett for The National Info

It documents the systematic murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime during the Second World War, with unflinching honesty. Photographs, testimonies and historical records are presented with care. This includes the story of a Muslim Egyptian doctor who protected his Jewish friends, as well as the Iranian diplomat who saved the lives of thousands of Jews.

The exhibition makes no attempt to contextualise the Holocaust within modern geopolitics – it treats the genocide for what it was: one of history's most heinous acts of human cruelty, and it comes with a warning that it must not be forgotten.

What to know before you go

Crossroads of Civilisations sits on the outskirts of the broader Al Shindagha district, home to more than a dozen other museums, although you’ll need a separate ticket to enter this one.

It’s worth spending about an hour to 90 minutes – particularly if you want to pay careful attention to the absorbing exhibits – then move to the larger district, which could easily take up a whole day.

Ticket price and location

Dh25 ($6.80) per person. Open daily 9am to 4pm.