Global Village remains closed despite rumours of reopening

Global Village remains closed despite rumours circulating online suggesting it has reopened.

The seasonal attraction, which launched its 30th season in October, shut on February 28 because of security concerns. It has remained closed since as a precaution during the Iran conflict.

On Sunday, Global Village reiterated its closure in an Instagram story, pointing followers to a previous update shared on March 9.

Known for its cultural pavilions spanning the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, the seasonal Dubai destination was scheduled to close for the summer on May 10 before reopening in the cooler months. While there has been speculation about a possible extension, no official announcement has been made.

The milestone 30th season introduced additions such as Dragon Kingdom and upgrades to the Main Stage as well as new dining areas including Fiesta Street and Dessert District. The new Little Wonderers at Carnaval offers an indoor adventure space for younger visitors.

Global Village typically operates for seven months of the year. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Since opening in the late 1990s, it has grown into one of the UAE’s most popular attractions, welcoming 10.5 million visitors last season.