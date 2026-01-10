Al Qana Abu Dhabi: Guide to restaurants, entertainment and activities

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi opened at Al Qana this month. Other attractions that make up the dining and entertainment spot in the capital include Cinemacity, the National Aquarium, Bridge Lifestyle Hub, Al Qana Marina and Pixoul Gaming.

The 2.4km waterfront destination also houses a number of restaurants and cafes, many exclusive to the area. For those looking for a bite to eat, somewhere to take the family or simply a place for a leisurely stroll, here's your guide to the spot.

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi

The butterfly effect: New wildlife sanctuary opens in Al Qana 01:08

The first dedicated butterfly sanctuary in the capital is home to more than 10,000 butterflies across a range of species, spread across two biodomes inspired by the tropical landscapes of Asia and the Americas. Fully indoor and climate-controlled, the facility operates year-round.

Wander through lush greenery, waterfalls and koi ponds as butterflies flutter freely around. Beyond the colourful insects, the sanctuary also houses rare wildlife, including two-toed sloths, Palawan bearcats and Cuvier’s dwarf caimans, alongside other tropical residents such as the southern tamandua and giant squirrels.

Designed as a slow, unhurried experience, the sanctuary emphasises conservation and biodiversity, highlighting the vital role pollinators play in the environment. The complex also includes a cafe and retail boutique.

Cinemacity

The President Theatre is the largest. The cinema can seat up to 1,800.

The room with the largest cinema screen can seat up to 380.

Plenty of snacks and food options are available.

A salad at Azul Lounge, which serves Japanese fusion.

Azul is located near the VIP and Presidential theatres.

Other theatres include 3DMax, Arthouse and a children's cinema.

The three VIP theatres offer reclining seats with a dine-in service, including an on-demand waiter.

Graffiti, another restaurant onsite, serves authentic Italian dishes and fire pizzas.

This is the fourth Cinemacity to open in the UAE, with other locations in Dubai and Sharjah.

Cinemacity is home to one of the largest screens in the capital at 26 metres wide. Its 15 theatres cater to a number of cinematic experiences such as VIP, 3DMax, arthouse and a children's theatre. The three VIP theatres offer fully reclining seats with a dine-in option including an on-demand waiter service.

In all, Cinemacity can accommodate up to 9,000 moviegoers and shows regional, Hollywood and Bollywood films. The space also has three culinary concepts: Graffiti Lounge, Backlot Cafe and Azul Lounge.

Pixoul Gaming

Pixoul Gaming is a social gaming and esports hub, designed to draw gamers and groups looking for a shared, interactive experience. It has virtual and augmented reality, but has evolved to include a more social entertainment space, combining competitive gaming with casual activities to appeal to a wider audience.

The complex features bowling lanes alongside a dedicated social gaming room and an esports bar to screen major global gaming events. There are also areas equipped with high-spec technology for competitive play, streaming and content.

The National Aquarium

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. Prices start at Dh105 ($28).

The aquarium is home to 46,000 creatures, representing 300 species.

Covering more than 9,000 square metres, it is the largest aquarium in the Middle East.

The Flooded Forest zone is home to Super Snake – a female reticulated python, aged 14, that weighs 115 kilograms.

The UAE's Natural Treasures zone explores the country's rich pearl diving history.

Spread across 10 themed zones, the aquarium is home to more than 46,000 marine animals representing about 300 species, making it the largest aquarium in the Middle East. Its diverse ecosystems are cared for by a team of 80 marine experts, with a strong focus on conservation, education and animal welfare.

Visitors can partake in various immersive experiences, from walking across a glass bridge suspended above aquatic habitats to joining the Bu Tinah Dhow tour aboard a glass-bottom boat. The aquarium also offers close-up animal encounters, including experiences with puffins and freshwater rays, adding an interactive element to the visit while highlighting the importance of protecting marine life.

The Bridge

There's a restaurant that serves 100 per cent organic food on the ground floor with 120 items eventually expected on the menu.

The venue has a cold-pressed juice 'anti-bar'.

One of the seven tracks at The Bridge is called Expand, which aims to serve as a place for like-minded people to socialise and connect through art, music, film, books and events.

Taste is one of the seven tracks offered at The Bridge, with a focus on 100 per cent organic foods.

Move is one of the seven tracks that focuses on physical fitness and the active spaces such as the gym and group exercise classes.

The gym has more than 250 exercise workstations and a semi-Olympic 200-metre indoor running track.

The 8,000-square-metre wellness space sits across four floors with a gym (which also offers group classes such as yoga and Pilates), spa, restaurant, concept store, 200-metre indoor running track and rooftop soak pool.

More than simply a fitness destination, The Bridge aims to fuse all aspects of wellness through a holistic approach, by connecting people through six specialised offerings: Move, Pause, Choose, Seek, Expand and Learn.

Adrenark Adventure

Adrenark Adventure is a 5,000-square-metre indoor adventure park designed for thrill-seekers of all ages, with an emphasis on physical challenges and team-based activities. The space offers 20 attractions, including wall climbing, rope courses, giant slides and bungee jumping.

From obstacle courses to climbing elements and other adrenalin-fuelled challenges, the experience is built to test strength, balance and co-ordination. Suitable for both children and adults, the space is particularly popular with groups, families and corporate teams looking for an active, high-energy outing.

Grandiose Supermarket

Spanning more than 1,200 square metres, Grandiose Supermarket is a community-minded gourmet-dining concept complete with a food hall with live cooking stations for pizza, pasta, sandwiches and shawarma.

Visitors can expect a culinary hub, with everything from a cafe and bakery, to a deli and cheese section.

Restaurants and cafes

Other dining options at Al Qana span sit-down restaurants and cafes, with options ranging from international cuisines to quick bites along the waterfront.

Sit-down restaurants: Saddle House, Krave, So Eatery, Blanca Pizzeria, Maki, Nira, Otaku, Sushi Art, Grand Beirut, Al Safadi, Otoro, Tazal, La Ballena, Mado, Trax, Graffiti, Pavo, Ozo, Cave, Meat Moot, Thai Gate, Terra and Gary’s Beef Bar.

Cafes and casual dining spots include: Peet’s Coffee, Khobzeh W Zaitoneh, Bougee Cafe Lounge, % Arabica, Ash, Napo Pizzeria, Laloca Lounge, La Rope, James Cafe, Break by Mara, Space Cafe, Cartel Cafe, La Vena, Off Record Coffee, Joud Coffee, Caffe Divino, Slaw and More and Blue Waves Cafe.

Quick bites and takeaway options include: Acai Berry, Domino’s and Esports Bar.

Wellness, beauty and services

The area has range of wellness, grooming and personal care venues. Fitness studios include the Burn Room, which offers Lagree and hot Pilates classes, and Dr Nutrition. These sit alongside beauty and self-care destinations including Pause Spa, Ushi Nail Spa, Man Lab Spa, Pace E Luce Ladies Salon and 1847 Executive Grooming for Men. Health and skincare needs are covered by Skin Laundry, while essential services include Medicina Pharmacy and BinSina Pharmacy.

Shops

Shopping at Al Qana leans towards boutique retail and lifestyle-focused shops rather than large-scale outlets. Visitors will find a mix of beauty, accessories, gifts and speciality stores dotted around the waterfront development.

Beauty and personal care options include XBeauty and Flormar, alongside Lenskart for eyewear. For gifts, accessories and home items, look to Mumuso, Duozoulu, Apple Wang, Kashtban and La Soiree, which offer a mix of novelty products and lifestyle pieces.

Specialty retailers include Khaisha Coffee for coffee-related products and Fern Artistry for flowers. The Concept Store in The Bridge sells eco-friendly, sustainable and toxin-free products.

Other activities

Visitors can enjoy an abra ride along Al Qana’s canal, offering a short heritage-style cruise through the waterfront development. Individual tickets cost Dh27 per person, with each trip lasting 20 minutes. Tickets are available at departing pontoons H and E, with only card payments accepted.

Rides operate daily from noon to 6pm, with boarding located in front of the National Aquarium. Private group cruises are also available.

A version of this story was first published in 2022