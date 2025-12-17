Things to do when it rains in Dubai, from visiting libraries to escape rooms

It has been raining in Dubai this week and more wet weather is expected.

But there are plenty of indoor activities currently running, although timings are subject to change. Here are some ways to escape the rain.

Roller skating

Floored is a roller skating rink at Oasis Mall Dubai, where skaters of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

There's also RollDXB, a roller disco venue in Mina Rashid that offers retro vibes and cool beats under a glittering disco ball. The open skate space measures 500 metres in diameter, with two mezzanine areas overlooking it.

Deep Dive Dubai

The world’s deepest swimming pool, in Nad Al Sheba, offers a unique diving experience: exploring a sunken city. Divers can swim through an underwater world that includes an abandoned streetscape, apartment, garage, arcade and more. The water is maintained at 30°C and diving gear is provided.

Indoor aquarium or zoo

There is no shortage of aquariums in Dubai, such as the Lost World Aquarium in Atlantis, The Palm and Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo in Dubai Mall. Above ground, there is Green Planet at City Walk Dubai. The indoor vertical rainforest is home to more than 3,000 species of flora and fauna, and the park is also home to a bearcat and cotton-top tamarin twins.

Escape room

There are plenty of rooms to test skills and agility. TEPfactor in Jumeirah Beach Residence offers a variety of physical and mental challenges. Phobia has two locations in Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers, and the Dark Room in the Red Diamond Building is said to be a particularly terrifying experience.

NoWayOut has several venues in Dubai offering horror-themed rooms, while Deep Dark Dubai offers experiences inspired by shows such as Paranormal and The Sinner.

The Smash Room

While rain sometimes has a calming effect, The Smash Room in Al Quoz offers an alternative option. There, people can de-stress by smashing up everyday objects – from television screens and DVD players to glasses, plates and furniture. There is a choice of weapons, including crowbars, sledgehammers, and cricket and baseball bats. Visitors can also hurl items at concrete walls to release pent-up energy.

Museums

Museums to visit in Dubai include the Museum of the Future, which showcases futuristic innovations and technologies. A dedicated space for children called Future Heroes encourages them to explore and play.

The History of Cinema Museum in Barsha Heights displays a private collection of photography artefacts; Etihad Museum in Jumeirah tells the story of the UAE; and the Coins Museum in Al Fahidi Historical District displays rare and ancient coins.

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

The cultural landmark in Al Jaddaf covers more than 54,000 square metres, with seven floors and nine thematic libraries. The content becomes increasingly specialised going up the seven levels, while the ground floor is home to three arenas filled with the most accessible content.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library features the General Library, Emirates Library, one for children and another for young adults, while others focus on business titles, periodicals, maps and atlases. Another centres on media and the arts, including expansive collections of Arabic newspapers and magazines spanning the mid 20th century. There is also a private collections library, which visitors need permission to access.

Gaming arcades

Head to an entertainment hub such as Atlantis, The Palm’s Wavehouse Dubai or Brass Monkey on Bluewaters Island. Family-friendly venue Wavehouse has a bowling alley and plenty of arcade games, including virtual reality simulators, as well as a dining area with a bar. There is a wave machine, although it's better to avoid this if the skies are grey. Over at Brass Monkey, there's a bowling alley, VR racing simulators, retro arcade games, pool and snooker, and two dining venues.

For a more child-friendly experience, head to Glitch at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, where more than 30 action-packed attractions are on site. These include an indoor roller glider, VR simulators and a bowling alley.

Immersive art spaces

Aya is an immersive light and sound park spread across 3,700 square metres at Wafi City mall. The park utilises lights, sounds and mirrors to create an otherworldly experience for visitors. It is divided into 12 zones, with each meant to evoke a specific reaction. The zones feature individual shows consisting of vibrant choreography of light and sound that run for up to seven minutes. Aya features mostly abstract imagery, incorporating extra-terrestrial elements in some of the light projections.

Arte Museum Dubai is a multimedia venue created by South Korean digital design company d’strict, known for large public media artworks. It covers about 2,800 square metres and is divided into 14 exhibition zones built around the theme Eternal Nature. The museum focuses on immersive, room-scale installations rather than traditional framed artworks. Visitors are surrounded by projections on walls and floors, synchronised soundscapes and interactive visual effects that respond to movement or touch.

Spas and fitness

The gloomy weather can also prompt a relaxation day at one of many indoor spas and wellness centres across the city's network of hotels. The Talise Spa at the Madinat Jumeirah complex offers serene ritual sessions, while Thai-style treatments are available at Anantara The Palm.

Opt for a traditional hammam experience at Anjana Spa, Rixos The Palm or at the Talise Ottoman Spa, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Five-star venues aside, there are also neighbourhood spots offering massages, facials and more.

Or head to Danube Sports World, an indoor sports centre for those who want to keep moving. It has everything from padel and badminton courts to basketball and football.

Fun at home

Staying at home is often the main advice when the weather is extreme, so families, especially those with young children, may need to find new ways to keep everyone entertained. Ways to improvise at-home fun could include organising an indoor treasure hunt or creating a “laser maze” out of string or crepe paper.

Board games are a good option, as is learning skills such as knitting or cake decorating, with video tutorials available on TikTok or YouTube. If you don't mind some extended screen time, pop on Netflix or OSN (for more regional titles) and organise a movie marathon.

