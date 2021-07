Deep Dive Dubai: a sneak peek into the deepest pool on earth

New UAE attraction Deep Dive Dubai has been making quite the splash.

The venue, in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, features an entire sunken city where divers will get the chance to explore a complete underwater world with an abandoned streetscape, apartment, garage, arcade, and more.

If you’re wondering what it’s like to take the plunge, The National’s Andrew Scott did a free-dive, that is diving without an air tank.

Scroll through the gallery below for more images from Deep Dive Dubai:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Deep Dive Dubai pool, at 60m at its deepest, offers divers a unique experience. (All photos by Antonie Robertson/ The National)

“The unique thing about this location [is that] we have 365 days a year of perfect weather, no wind, waves, diesel fumes, problems of the like,” says Jarrod Jablonski, director of Deep Dive Dubai.

"The fact that there are no unfriendly marine inhabitants, and there is crystal clear water are just some other perks," he says.

Meanwhile, the water temperature in the pool is maintained at 30°C. Experience dives have a low guide-to-guest ratio and all experiences and courses include high-end rental equipment – including brands such as Halcyon, Scubapro and Fourth Element – which can be delivered poolside.

A range of underwater gear, and photo and video equipment, will be available for rent, with experience videos and photos included with Discovery Dives.

On July 8, Hollywood star Will Smith was among the first to visit the venue, which he called “insane” in an Instagram video. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has also been posting videos of the new venue.

The attraction is currently open by invitation only, but public bookings will be possible by end of the month.

The biog Favourite film: Motorcycle Dairies, Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, Kagemusha Favourite book: One Hundred Years of Solitude Holiday destination: Sri Lanka First car: VW Golf Proudest achievement: Building Robotics Labs at Khalifa University and King’s College London, Daughters Driverless cars or drones: Driverless Cars

The details Colette Director: Wash Westmoreland Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West Our take: 3/5

England squads for Test and T20 series against New Zealand Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

