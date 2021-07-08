Will Smith takes the plunge at Deep Dive Dubai: 'I’m about to go down'

Dubai’s newest attraction may have only opened yesterday, but it’s already got some pretty big fans.

On Wednesday, Will Smith shared a video of himself on social media as he prepared to go underwater at Deep Dive Dubai.

“So I’m always in Dubai,” the actor began in the clip, confirming what many UAE residents already know.

“But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There’s something … weird about it,” he says, before turning the camera towards the pool, offering a glimpse of the underwater world.

“Deep Dive Dubai, I’m about to go down. Deepest pool on Earth … it's madness,” he says.

Deep Dive Dubai, a new sporting venue with the deepest pool in the world, at a depth of 60.02 metres, opened doors on July 7. The pool is home to a sunken city, where divers can explore an underwater world, complete with an abandoned streetscape, apartment, garage, arcade and other interesting features.

The 1,500-square-metre facility, which has been designed to look like a giant oyster, is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, as well as a variety of meeting, event and conference spaces, and large viewing areas.

An 80-seat restaurant, as well as a hyperbaric chamber (used to treat decompression sickness and other conditions), are scheduled to launch before the end of the year.

The facility is currently open by invitation only, making Smith among the first to check it out. Public bookings will be open by the end of July.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has also been posting videos of the new venue.

“An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest pool,” he shared in a post on Instagram on July 7.

