Global Village to reopen in October 2021: destination announces dates for 26th season

It might seem like only yesterday that Global Village closed its gates for another season, but plans are already in place for its reopening.

The family-friendly exhibition, which wrapped up events in May, will begin its 26th season on October 26, and will continue to operate for 167 days, until April 10, 2022.

The popular festival, which usually runs in Dubai throughout the cooler months, features pavilions from countries around the world.

Plans are already under way to bring new food concepts to the entertainment destination ahead of its next season.

Organisers are currently hunting for fresh ideas, with entrepreneurs and interested parties encouraged to register as the “final touches are made to the season 26 master plan”, a statement from Global Village confirmed.

Those interested in setting up kiosks and food carts have until Sunday, August 1, to submit their bids before proposals close.

“Last year, we created Fiesta Street which proved to be a great success for the kiosks that were positioned in that area. This season we have planned major enhancements to the street that runs between the Main Stage and Carnival with a beautiful new fountain feature, seating area and a photo opportunity for great family memories,” said Bader Anwahi, chief executive of Global Village.

“We are committed to serving as a launch pad for both local and international businesses. Our ongoing investment in improved guest experience directly impacts revenues for our partners and is key to their continued success.”

Last season, Global Village celebrates its silver jubilee by breaking 25 Guinness World Records.

Some of the records broken include: the longest line of mandi and largest display of mandi (after which it donated 4,880 mandi meals to charity); largest mosaic that read "100,000,000 meals" and used 2,500 lanterns; most nationalities on a theme park ride; largest pin badge to celebrate International Happiness Day; and the world's largest ticket.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae