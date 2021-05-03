Watch: Global Village breaks 25th Guinness World Record title for silver jubilee season finale

Global Village is no stranger to jaw-dropping firework displays.

However, on Sunday, visitors were treated to a rare and spectacular showcase, as the venue celebrated its silver jubilee season finale.

For the occasion, Global Village teamed up with Skydive Dubai to break a new Guinness World Record title, with 20 skydivers jumping from an altitude of more than 4,570 metres, lighting the skies with 78 fireworks, representative of the 78 cultures that were present at Global Village during its 25th season.

The stunt broke the Guinness World Record title for “highest altitude fireworks display”.

Once the evidence was validated, a Guinness World Record official presented Bader Anwahi, chief executive of Global Village, with the 25th certificate of the season. A final firework display then closed Global Village for another season.

The initiative was in line with Global Village’s aim to break 25 Guinness World Records over the course of its 25th season, which ran from October 25 to May 2.

The first world record was scored on October 30 with the site hosting the "biggest virtual rock concert".

Over the past eight months, some of the Guinness World Records broken by Global Village include: longest line of mandi and largest display of mandi (after which it donated 4,880 mandi meals to charity); largest mosaic that read "100,000,000 meals" and used 2,500 lanterns; most nationalities on a theme park ride; largest pin badge to celebrate International Happiness Day; and world's largest ticket.

Season 25 may have ended, but Global Village has already announced that it will return for season 26 in October 2021.

More information is at globalvillage.ae

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

