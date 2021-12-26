Scubadiving Santa Claus makes a splash at Dubai Aquarium – in pictures

In the lead-up to Christmas Day, visitors to The Dubai Mall were treated to a unique glimpse of Saint Nick.

The jolly old man was seen decked up in his trademark getup – a white fur-trimmed red jacket and trousers, but he had traded black boots for flippers as he swam alongside the marine life in the Dubai Aquarium.

The swimming Santa Claus also sported scuba equipment to help him breathe underwater, and a green bag that we can only imagine was full of toys for all the good little boys and girls – and maybe some treats for all the fish too.

He made an appearance within Dubai Aquarium twice a day from December 21 to 25. Much to the delight of visitors of the mall who could easily spot him if they stood anywhere near the world famous attraction, Santa also posed for photographs and gave the occasional wave.

The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is currently home to 140 species of marine life, with more than 400 sharks and rays creating an incredible and unique backdrop for the jolly old man’s underwater antics.

This is not the first time Mr Claus was seen taking the plunge during the festive season. He was first spotted diving into the 10-million litre tank in 2019, and followed suit in 2020, both times in the lead-up to Christmas.