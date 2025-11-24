Week-long New Year celebrations in Downtown Dubai, home of the Burj Khalifa fireworks

One of the UAE’s biggest New Year’s celebrations is expanding to a full week and introducing Bollywood entertainment to the mix, with a little help from megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Downtown Dubai, home to the world-famous Burj Khalifa fireworks, is preparing a week-long celebration starting December 31, stretching across several locations – from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade. While the fireworks are reserved for New Year’s Eve, the wider festivities will include a grand parade with floats, performers and puppets showcasing UAE culture. Live entertainment, aerial displays and immersive light and laser shows will also celebrate Dubai’s past, present and future, developer Emaar said.

While the full performance remains under wraps, the scale is "unprecedented", the company said.

Fireworks display on Burj Khalifa for the new year 2025 celebration at Dubai Mall in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Fireworks at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, during the evening of December 31. Victor Besa / The National The crowd enjoys the circus show during the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, at Al Wathba. Victor Besa / The National The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival will attempt to set four Guinness World Records once again. Victor Besa / The National There will be fireworks for 50 minutes at Al Wathba, while 6,000 drones take to the sky for 20 minutes, creating a special show with lasers and light. Victor Besa / The National The crowd enjoys the circus show at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Hourly fireworks displays at Al Wathba started at 6pm and were set to continue every hour until 11.40pm, after which the world record-breaking show would begin. Victor Besa / The National Visitors arrive at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, at Al Wathba. Victor Besa / The National A fountain show during the evening of December 31, at Dubai Mall. Pawan Singh / The National Children ready for New Year Eve's celebrations at Dubai Mall. Pawan Singh / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Entertainment during New Year's Eve at Dubai Mall in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

A new element this year is a series of Bollywood shows and performances produced by Frontstage, owned by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

New Year’s Eve festivities across Downtown Dubai remain free and open to all, but celebrations at Burj Park, a ticketed space, will also return. The park provides added comfort, atmosphere and the best vantage point for the highly anticipated countdown and fireworks show.

Similar to previous years, there will also be children's workshops, as well as food trucks and stalls.

"We are creating a celebration on an unprecedented scale, with a stage larger than ever before and performances that will astonish and inspire," said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar. "Every moment, every light and every spectacle has been designed to capture the spirit, creativity and ambition of our city. It will be a night for the world to witness and remember."

Tickets to Burj Park's New Year's Eve tickets are priced at Dh550 for children aged between 5 an 12 years (free for those under 5). Adult tickets are priced Dh950

