Week-long New Year celebrations in Downtown Dubai, home of the Burj Khalifa fireworks

One of the UAE’s biggest New Year’s celebrations is expanding to a full week and introducing Bollywood entertainment to the mix, with a little help from megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
Downtown Dubai, home to the world-famous Burj Khalifa fireworks, is preparing a week-long celebration starting December 31, stretching across several locations – from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade. While the fireworks are reserved for New Year’s Eve, the wider festivities will include a grand parade with floats, performers and puppets showcasing UAE culture. Live entertainment, aerial displays and immersive light and laser shows will also celebrate Dubai’s past, present and future, developer Emaar said.
While the full performance remains under wraps, the scale is "unprecedented", the company said.
A new element this year is a series of Bollywood shows and performances produced by Frontstage, owned by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
New Year’s Eve festivities across Downtown Dubai remain free and open to all, but celebrations at Burj Park, a ticketed space, will also return. The park provides added comfort, atmosphere and the best vantage point for the highly anticipated countdown and fireworks show.
Similar to previous years, there will also be children's workshops, as well as food trucks and stalls.
"We are creating a celebration on an unprecedented scale, with a stage larger than ever before and performances that will astonish and inspire," said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar. "Every moment, every light and every spectacle has been designed to capture the spirit, creativity and ambition of our city. It will be a night for the world to witness and remember."
Tickets to Burj Park's New Year's Eve tickets are priced at Dh550 for children aged between 5 an 12 years (free for those under 5). Adult tickets are priced Dh950