Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi through a parent and child's eyes

As we walked into the new and highly anticipated Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, my two boys were already beaming with excitement, their eyes lighting up as they spotted small dinosaur skeletons and tiny dino footprints etched into the marble and scattered along the entrance.

Even before we reached the main galleries, the sense of awe had begun. The building is architecturally impressive, with hanging plants and foliage that make it seem almost as though it belongs in a rainforest rather than on Saadiyat Island.

We arrived at the museum not just for a family day out, but with a clear purpose: to review it through the eyes of a child for International Youth Day. The lead critic was my 10-year-old nature-obsessed and dinosaur-loving son Ameen Ferguson.

Armed with his own keen judgment and a surprisingly analytical approach, he took on the role with pride, scanning each exhibit, testing interactive displays and making firm decisions about what truly impressed him. Here are some of his initial verdicts.

What did you think of the building?

“Absolutely fantastic. No other words can explain it. It was exciting all around, and I loved how big it was. Each room I walked into, I was just like: 'Wow!'”

What did you think of the dinosaurs?

“So cool. There were so many fossils on display. The triceratops family was the best, and you could see them come to life with interactive screens. There are also interactive glasses you can ask for at the information desk, and you get to see the sauropods come to life too in the foyer.”

What did you think of the interactive games and features?

“Amazing!”

Maleek, left, and Ameen enjoying the exhibits at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. Photo: Fadah Jassem / The National

As we moved into galleries exploring themes ranging from the beginnings of life to biotic ecosystems, my son pointed out time periods and animals he had learnt about. Walking through the museum, you begin to realise just how often children connect the dots between imagination and history, such as with the dramatic light installation designed to mimic a comet strike. This display visually reinforces the theory of what may have wiped out the dinosaurs, which was completely missed by us adults.

Moments like these gently remind you how much children absorb when learning feels like play. Even my younger son, Maleek, six, surprised me by casually naming animals I could not identify myself.

Much of this knowledge, my elder son explained, came from the David Attenborough documentaries we often watch together. If you too feel in need of an Attenborough fix, there is an interactive exhibit dedicated to him that adds an extra layer of storytelling and education to the experience.

The museum opens to the public on November 22. Victor Besa / The National

Another major highlight was the meteorites and Moon stone, which blew our minds. What followed was a barrage of questions: Where did they come from? Could they be from a planet with aliens? Did they leave a crater when they landed? The museum effortlessly triggers curiosity and wonder.

Each exhibit feels thoughtfully designed and beautifully executed. Every area is family-friendly, with displays at varying heights and interactive elements clearly created with children in mind. Nothing feels overwhelming or inaccessible. Instead, it encourages exploration, conversation and inquisitiveness at every turn.

The museum spans 35,000 square metres and takes visitors on a 13.8 billion-year journey through time and space. Victor Besa / The National

As a young child, the Natural History Museum in London was a place of wonder for me. It shaped core memories and sparked a curiosity that lingered long after each visit. Knowing my children can also have that experience, but on an even grander scale, feels quietly satisfying. For children across the UAE and beyond, this museum has the potential to become a similar formative space.

We could have spent the entire day there, lingering in each section and still wanting more. Without a doubt, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will become a regular fixture in our family days out on Saadiyat; a place we will return to time and time again as my children grow and their questions evolve.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, have toured the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. All photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Hamdan view exhibits The museum opens to the public on Saturday Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Hamdan during the tour of the museum, which spans 35,000 square metres Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Hamdan in conversation at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

