As the weather cools down, Abu Dhabi's farms are gearing up to welcome visitors for fruit picking, animal attractions and more. Reem Mohammed / The National
As the weather cools down, Abu Dhabi's farms are gearing up to welcome visitors for fruit picking, animal attractions and more. Reem Mohammed / The National

Lifestyle

Things to do

Four local farms to visit in Abu Dhabi for fruit picking, tractor rides and family-friendly fun

Embrace the cooler season surrounded by nature with a visit to a farm

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

October 20, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender