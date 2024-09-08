Pumpkin spice season is here: New autumn coffee flavours and drinks to try in the UAE

The region's year-round sunshine might not lend itself to the traditional autumn cliches – or fall aesthetics, as the phenomenon is called on social media – but that doesn't mean we can't lean in where we can. And switching up our <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2022/07/03/why-it-is-ok-to-drink-to-your-health-with-a-morning-coffee/" target="_blank">morning coffee</a> order is one way to join the seasonal fun. While the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/09/07/september-equinox-uae/" target="_blank">autumn equinox</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/the-september-equinox-what-is-it-and-what-does-it-mean-for-the-uae-1.913613" target="_blank"> </a>will take place on September 23 in the UAE, officially welcoming in the new season, coffee shops and cafes across the Emirates have already begun rolling out themed flavours and beverages. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/25/pumpkin-spice-latte-turns-20-how-to-make-the-popular-drink-at-home/" target="_blank">Pumpkin spice</a> may be the first that comes to mind, but there are plenty more options to try. Spilling well beyond the coffee world, pumpkin spice has become a scent and flavouring in its own right. There are pumpkin spice latte candles from Bath & Body Works, Dove cinnamon pumpkin pie bar soaps and Two Faced pumpkin spice eyeshadow palettes. So, we can't fault Juan Valdez for sticking to a classic. The coffeehouse's seasonal reveal shared on Instagram includes a pumpkin spice latte, cold foam latte, milkshake and Nevado, the latter is a cold blended drink with espresso, non-dairy milk, flavoured syrup and whipped cream. Located in Dubai's Jumeirah Beach, having opened earlier this year, it is the Colombian coffee chain's first in the UAE. <i>Jumeirah Beach 2, Dubai. Open 8am - 11pm daily.</i> Making sure it has something for everyone, sandwich and coffee chain Pret has not only added a fail-safe pumpkin spice latte to its seasonal menu, but also a limited edition botanical rose latte and toffee hot chocolate. To complement its limited edition hot drink selection, lemon cheesecake and chocolate mousse have also been added to the autumnal menu. Having made its way to the UAE in 2016, participation in its seasonal menus is becoming more popular here (particularly its Christmas sandwiches) as in the UK, where it opened its first store in 1986. <i>Various locations across the UAE.</i> Beating many of its coffee chain competitors to it, popular doughnut and coffee house Dunkin' launched its pumpkin spice latte in the last week of August. Keeping it simple, a hot or cold latte featuring the flavouring are available to try. <i>Various locations across the UAE.</i> The UK-born coffee chain (although with its first international store opening in Dubai in 1999, it has a long history in the UAE) has been quick to the mark with its seasonal flavours, and this year, it's putting Maplenut front and centre. Maple sweetness is balanced with roasted hazelnuts as a syrup that can be added to hot and cold drinks, with the special Maplenut latte, iced latte, frappe and cold brew available to order. <i>Available now until October 31. Various locations across the UAE.</i> While it's fun to get into the Autumn spirit with a warming latte, there's no need to wait for the season if you're a pumpkin spice devotee. Here are some coffee spots serving the sweet treat every month of the year. <b>Endless Cafe</b> Located in Dubai Marina, this specialist coffee shop serves colourful coffee flavours year-round. Alongside the pumpkin spice, visit to try their red velvet, pistachio, or saffron and almond lattes. <i>Sparkle Tower Shop, Dubai Marina. Open daily, 6am to 2am.</i> <b>Donaccino</b> If you're partial to a doughnut alongside your caffeine boost, then stop by a Donaccino restaurant (locations across Dubai) or place an order online. With vegan and egg-free options, its ideal for those with intolerances, too, and has year-round pumpkin spice on the menu. <i>Available online and in various locations across Dubai.</i> <b>Knead Bakery</b> Alongside selections of delicious pastries, this Abu Dhabi bakery and patisserie serves up the classic autumnal drink all year. <i>Plaza 30, Skh Fatima bint Mubarak, Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi. Open 7am to 10pm daily.</i>