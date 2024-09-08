Pumpkin spice season has arrived in the UAE. Photo: Pixabay
Pumpkin spice season has arrived in the UAE. Photo: Pixabay

Lifestyle

Food

Pumpkin spice season is here: New autumn coffee flavours and drinks to try in the UAE

A yearly tradition, coffee shops around the UAE and beyond are serving up new seasonal menus to evoke that cosy autumn feeling

Hayley Kadrou
Hayley Kadrou

September 08, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender