Things to do in the UAE this week, from Navratri to Golden Week festivities

From India's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/03/navratri-2024-dussehra-date/" target="_blank">Navratri celebrations </a>to China's Golden Week festivities, the UAE's calendar is brimming with cultural events this week. Breast cancer awareness initiatives also continue and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/09/10/nostalgia-mental-health/" target="_blank">World Mental Health Day</a> falls on Thursday. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up seven things to do this week. Hakkasan Dubai is celebrating Golden Week with a set menu, highlighting Cantonese cuisine. Dishes include lobster pumpkin with enoki mushroom, fermented yellow chilli soup, wok-seared Wagyu beef sirloin with Jerusalem artichoke and golden kamheong sauce. There is also abalone golden rice, as well as golden dumplings with lamb loin, leek and chilli crisp. Meals will end with a golden lotus dessert with pumpkin cream, mandarin gel and vanilla cake. <i>Daily, 6pm-11pm; until Thursday; Dh788 per person; Atlantis, The Palm; 04 426 2626</i> Bombay Borough in the DIFC is showcasing India's ancient fermentation practices through a special menu. Dishes include scallops grilled in local spices with a tangy kefir and amsul marinade; truffle and burrata sourdough naan; spiced fish marinated in fermented chilli paste meet mirsang; vada dish with probiotic drink kanji; and fermented rice hopper with kalaki egg in kulambu stew. Guests will also be able to see the artisanal ferments in jars during the restaurant's “beyond the jar” dining experience. <i>Daily, noon-1am; until October 20; Gate Village 3; 054 995 8296</i> A solo exhibition at Opera Gallery at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/18/worlds-50-best-hotels-dubai-atlantis/" target="_blank">Atlantis The Royal</a> in Dubai is opening on Wednesday. It is called Domesticity and is<i> </i>by Spanish artist Manolo Valdes. Known for his expertise in small-scale sculptures, his work also features historical references, often taking inspiration from popular figures such as Mariana de Austria and Infanta Margarita to sculpt modern art. <i>Wednesday until October 31; 10am-11pm; free to enter; Atlantis The Royal; 04 272 9581</i> Head to Veo Hayya Lakes in Dubai to join a mental wellness event exclusively for men. Organised in partnership with home-grown athleisure brand <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/09/13/squatwolf-dubai-gymwear/" target="_blank">Squatwolf</a>, the event will start with a sunrise yoga class, followed by a discussion about fitness and mental health. Dr Smitha Prabhakar will lead the conversation on the issues specifically affecting men. The one-day event ends with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/21/sound-healing-world-meditation-day/" target="_blank">sound healing</a> class. <i>Thursday, from 6am; free, but registration is required; The Lakes, Dubai; hithere@veofitness.com</i> Head to the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi to catch a production of <i>Swan Lake on Ice</i>, bringing Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet to life on a frozen stage. The show combines the elegance of ballet with the thrill of ice skating, featuring intricate dance routines, dazzling costumes and special effects. Tony Mercer, who is renowned for his ice choreography, is directing the performance. <i>Friday, from 8pm; from Dh175; Cultural Foundation; 02 657 6348</i> Those celebrating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/03/navratri-2024-dussehra-date/" target="_blank">Navratri</a> can see the celebrated Indian performer Kairivi at Creek Park in Dubai. Guests can expect traditional Indian dance on stage, as well as classical beats curated by the artist and her live band. Children are welcome at the family-friendly show. Celebrated by many Hindus across India over nine nights, the festival is an homage to divine femininity, specifically the incarnations of the goddess Durga. <i>Saturday; from 7pm; from Dh30; Creek Park</i> As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Medcare Women and Children Hospital in Dubai is offering a discounted package that comes with a doctor consultation with a choice between an ultrasound or mammogram screening until the end of the month. The hospital aims to raise awareness about early detection and prevention specifically via the initiative. <i>Daily, 24 hours; Dh350 (original price Dh1,200); Sheikh Zayed Road; 800 6332273</i>