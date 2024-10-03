Hindu devotees perform Durga puja during the Indian festival of Navratri. AFP
Hindu devotees perform Durga puja during the Indian festival of Navratri. AFP

Lifestyle

How Indian festivals Navratri and Dussehra celebrate prosperous new beginnings

Representing the triumph of good over evil, here's why these nine nights are auspicious for Hindus

Panna Munyal
Panna Munyal

October 03, 2024