Things to do in the UAE this week, from free surfing event to vegan market

This week's mix of events is suited to those looking to try something new – from watching a global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/12/surf-abu-dhabi-opening-date/" target="_blank">surfing </a>competition in Abu Dhabi to embarking on a culinary journey across South Korea via a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/18/filipino-food-chef-frances-tariga-tadhana/" target="_blank">tasting menu</a> in Dubai. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from September 23 to September 29. Tonkio Inkarami, a popular and patented <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/05/summer-hair-damage-protection-tips/" target="_blank">hair treatment </a>from Japan, is now available in the UAE at Bedashing Beauty Lounge. The four-step salon-grade treatment, which takes between 60 and 90 minutes, offers a total hair makeover for damaged and chemically treated hair, using Japanese products. The treatment is popular among celebrities and in countries such as Malaysia and Singapore and is available in all 23 branches of the salon across the Emirates. <i>Various locations and timings; from Dh550 to Dh750 depending on hair type and length; 050 443 0340</i> ICD Brookfield Place in the DIFC is hosting a week-long Dinner Club, complete with curated menus, live entertainment and culinary sessions such as a ceviche masterclass (Dh150) on Tuesday and a workshop all about sauces (Dh250) on Wednesday. Three-course set menus are on offer at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/03/25/josette-review-french-restaurant-brings-swinging-1920s-paris-vibe-to-dubai/" target="_blank">Josette</a>, La Nina, Lulu & the Beanstalk and The Guild, with vegan options available for every course and menu. Some of the dishes include crevettes grillees with garlic and red chilli at Josette, taco de camaron with prawns and habanero aioli at La Nina and mushroom risotto at The Guild. <i>Daily, 5.30pm-8pm; until September 29; from Dh150; the DIFC; 04 395 1300</i> Get a taste of South Korean cuisine at Alba Restaurant, which is hosting an eight-course tasting menu highlighting the Asian country's culinary culture. The meal starts with a mandarin tart, inspired by Jeju Island and features its native Hallabong orange. The dish also includes uni, caviar and Jeju citrus salt. A kimchi hand roll comes next, followed by ginseng chicken soup and shin ramyeon. Sweet prawn from Dokdo Island is also on the cards, as well as grilled eel from Jeobuk. The savoury part of the meal ends with galbi from Suwon, before moving on to desserts such as sweet rice cake, fish-shaped taiyaki bread with red bean paste and cold cinnamon soup. The tasting menu is available on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. Guests need to book 24 hours in advance. <i>Wednesday, from 8pm; Dh900 per person; Dubai Opera Plaza; 058 147 9888</i> Comic book fans can visit MAS Terrace at Manarat Al Saadiyat where an exhibition featuring the works of 21 Emirati artists is on display. The show is focused on championing Emirati comics and illustrations that reflect local culture with characters and landscapes unique to the region A series of talks and workshops are also on the cards. <i>Daily, 10am-8pm; until October 12; free; Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi; 02 657 5800</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/16/surf-abu-dhabi-review-beginners/" target="_blank">Surf Abu Dhabi</a> will host some of the world's top longboard surfers for the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic this weekend. The three-day event, where 48 male and female elite surfers will battle for crucial points in the race for the world title, is free to enter for all spectators. The Longboard Tour culminates in the Longboard Championship final in El Salvador, where the World Champions will be crowned in October. Surf Abu Dhabi features the world's longest ride and largest barrel wave and is tailored for all skill levels. Surfing aside, visitors can also enjoy the fan area with food trucks, a rooftop bar as well as a merchandise store with T-shirts, caps and other memorabilia signed by the competing professional athletes. <i>Friday to Sunday, 2pm-8pm; free, but registration required; Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi</i> Chess enthusiasts can head to Times Square Centre on Saturday where a rapid chess competition will take place. Chess Lab, a chess coaching centre in Dubai, is hosting the event, which is open for both seasoned professionals and players who are just learning the ropes. The event is for under-18s, while an open rapid chess tournament will take place on Sunday. <i>Saturday and Sunday, 2pm-10pm; free, but registration is required to participate; Times Square Centre, Dubai; 04 344 7474</i> The Not Just for Vegans Market at Zabeel House The Greens will return this weekend. Pegged as the UAE's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/07/18/sattu-recipes-indian-summer-superfood/" target="_blank">vegan </a>market with a focus on eco-friendly products, the one-day affair will feature a range of sustainably produced goods, from handbags and clothes to skincare and food. Workshops and talks will be hosted on-site, including an expert-led talk on ways to be kinder to the environment. A curated vegan menu from Lah and Social Company will be served, while children can take part in customised activities. <i>Sunday, noon-6pm; free; Zabeel House The Greens; 04 519 1111</i>