Mexican chef Elena Reygadas at her Rosetta restaurant in Mexico City. EPA
Mexican chef Elena Reygadas at her Rosetta restaurant in Mexico City. EPA

Lifestyle

Luxury

A culinary guide to Mexico City, the new global fine-dining hotspot

Young chefs are putting food culture front and centre in this ancient capital

John Brunton

September 14, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender