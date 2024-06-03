Things to do in the UAE this week, from Waterbomb festival to Fenty Beauty pop-up

A viral Waterbomb Festival and Fenty Beauty pop-up aside, discerning foodies have plenty to look forward to this week, with new restaurants and limited-time collaborations on the cards.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates from June 3 to 9.

Monday, June 3,

Start the week with a visit to the Abrahamic Family House, which is hosting a course on American sign language. Participants can explore the cultural richness of sign language, promoting empathy and essential skills for communicating across diverse abilities. The session is open for those 18 years old and above.

June 3; 6.30pm-8pm; free to attend but registration required; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; abrahamicfamilyhouse.ae

Tuesday, June 4

Chef Shaw Lash worked alongside pioneers of modern Mexican food in the US. Photo: Lila Molino

If you fancy trying out a new restaurant in Dubai, head to Lila Molino at Alserkal Avenue. Chef Shaw Lash (of award-winning Lila Taqueria fame) is a diligent steward of authentic Mexican cuisine.

On the menu are dishes such as fresh chilaquiles, breakfast tacos with lamb chorizo, mole enchiladas poblano and green enchiladas suizas. Dining aside, the pet-friendly venue has a retail section with Mexican artisanal crafts and home-made products such as tortillas, chips and salsa.

Lila Molina is also one-part cafe serving single origin, house-roasted coffee.

Open Tuesday to Sunday; 8am-6pm; Al Quoz, Dubai; 04 388 5600

Wednesday, June 5

Lamb chops with garlic-onion confit. Photo: Iranish X The Meating Room

Iranish Iranian Restaurant is teaming up with Indian dining spot The Meating Room for a one-off dinner collaboration.

The menu combines quintessential Persian and Indian flavours, with dishes such as an Iranian yoghurt soup served in semolina puri with diced cucumber, fresh herbs, crushed walnuts and raisins; koobideh wrapped in Indian flatbread topped with yoghurt and garnished with barberries and melted butter; and lamb chops served with garlic-onion confit.

June 5; 7pm; Dh200 per person; Iranish, Al Wasl Road, Dubai; themeatingroom.ae

Thursday, June 6

Guests are encouraged to wear all-white. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi

Attend an all-white summer party on Thursday at Coya Abu Dhabi. The one-night-only La Noche Blanca affair officially ushers in the hot season.

On the Peruvian restaurant's menu are dishes including classic guacamole, seafood ceviche, anticucho skewers, maki rolls, hearty rice pots, grilled cornfed baby chicken, Wagyu sirloin and more. Music is a major element of the party, with live performers setting an energetic vibe.

June 6; 9pm onwards; Dh300 minimum spend per person; Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 306 7000

Friday, June 7

The new foundation range from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. Photo: Fenty Beauty

Beauty buffs can head to Dubai Design District for not one but two related pop-ups, as Miss Lily's collaborates with Fenty Beauty to celebrate the launch of the Soft'Lit foundation. The Dubai outpost of the Jamaican restaurant, which is Rihanna's favourite in New York, is giving away a complimentary cocktail and coconut cake bites to the first 100 attendees.

Resident DJ Lehash will be on site to provide entertainment while a shade-matching station is set up so guests can explore the foundation range and try the product on.

June 7; 8am-midnight; free to attend; Building 1, D3, Dubai; 04 356 2900

Saturday, June 8

The Waterbomb Festival, a South Korean-born music event, is making its Dubai debut with a star-studded line-up of DJs and K-pop performers, from DJ Snake to Chaelin.

Music aside, the biggest draw of the festival are the 40 high-pressure water cannons exploding 30 metres into the sky. Festivalgoers are also divided into two teams battling each other in a water fight every 30 minutes

June 7 and 8; 4pm-2am; from Dh275; Dubai Festival City; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday, June 9

End the week with a rejuvenating wellness session at Banyan Tree Dubai.

Led by Alexandra Giesselmann and taking place at the hotel's royal suite, the 60-minute session involves meditation and sound healing, renowned for its ability to promote relaxation, reduce stress and enhance well-being. While the session is complimentary, there is a fee of Dh150 for those who want to have breakfast and Dh200 for pool and beach access.

June 9; 8am onwards; free; Bluewaters, Dubai; 04 556 6401