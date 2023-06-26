Things to do in the UAE this week, from Eid concerts to Modesh World

The UAE is set for a six-day Eid Al Adha break this week.

While many residents may have chosen to travel for the holiday, for those who haven't there are plenty of things do, from trying out new summer brunches to taking the children to an indoor entertainment park.

Read The National's guide to some of the best Eid Al Adha discounts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Here, we round up seven things you can do in the emirates from June 26 until July 2.

Monday

Atlantis, The Palm is celebrating Shark Week. Photo: Atlantis, The Palm

Start the week by learning more about sharks during Atlantis, The Palm's week-long educational programme.

Shark Week aims to shed light on the species that exist in Gulf's waters. Expect to go on a diving trail designed for beginners and certified divers and to see zebra sharks, whitetip reef sharks and Arabian carpet sharks among others.

There will also be themed quizzes and trivia challenges, aquarium tours, expert talks, feeding sessions and more.

Until July 2; 9am-6.30pm; from Dh45; Palm Jumeirah; atlantis.com

Tuesday

Modesh World is reopening this summer. Photo: Modesh World

Take the children to Modesh World at World Trade Centre, Dubai, which opens for the summer on Monday.

The indoor entertainment park houses several family-friendly experiences, from rides to entertainment. More than 350 attractions will be spread across the 30,000-square-metre venue. There will be live shows, workshops and other interactive experiences throughout the season.

There will also be food stalls serving dishes such as waffles, salads, crepes and cupcakes.

Until August 27; 10am-10pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-midnight Friday to Sunday; free; Halls 3 to 8, Dubai World Trade Centre; visitdubai.com

Wednesday

Head to Hudson Tavern at Hyde Hotel in Business Bay for its weekly Sips and Sounds night featuring up-and-coming independent artists.

This week's performer is Charley Ry, known for her velvety, soulful vocals.

Wednesdays; 8pm-midnight; a la carte menu; Business Bay; 04 871 1111

Thursday

Time Out Market has launched its limited-edition summer menu where the dishes are pink. Photo: Time Out Market

Time Out Market has released its Instagram-worthy summer menu, featuring a colour-co-ordinated selection of pink dishes.

The menu includes spicy salmon maki coated with pink crispy rice, a salad with local figs, barrel-aged soft feta, walnut salsa and rocca leaves, and baked beetroot carpaccio with raspberry sauce.

Until August 31; noon-midnight Monday to Thursday, noon-1am Friday, 10am-1am Saturday, 10am-midnight Sunday; a la carte menu; Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai; 054 375 2421

Friday

Famed Saudi singer Rabeh Sager is headlining Eid Al Adha celebrations on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with a concert at Etihad Arena.

Sager is an influential name in the regional music industry with a career spanning four decades. His hits include Ana Ahebbak and Latemanan.

Friday; 8pm; from Dh195; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; etihadarena.ae

Saturday

Arab singers Kadim Al Sahir and Hussain Al Jassmi are performing at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday. The concert is part of a citywide programme to celebrate Eid.

Iraqi singer Al Sahir is known as one of the most romantic singers in the Arab world. He has produced about 300 songs throughout his decorated career, which started in the 1980s. He is also known as a judge in the Arabic version of singing show The Voice. Emirati singer Al Jassmi is known for seamlessly fusing musical genres from Arab pop to RnB and even acid jazz.

Saturday; 7.30pm; from Dh150; City Walk, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Head to Italian restaurant Amano at the Eastern Mangroves in Abu Dhabi for its new Sunday brunch.

On the menu are classics, such as grilled chicken in mushroom sauce; asparagus risotto; fish fillet in lemon butter sauce; and a burrata pizza.

Sundays; noon-4pm; from Dh189; Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi; 02 406 1462