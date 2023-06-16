The best Eid Al Adha dining deals and other discounts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The six-day Eid Al Adha holiday is due to start on June 27. If travelling abroad is not on the horizon this year, take your pick from these meal deals, subsidised staycations and other discounted activities on offer from restaurants, hotels and family-friendly attractions across the UAE.

Dining deals

Ka’ak Al Manara Restaurant and Bakery, Dubai

Ka'ak making for children. Photo: Ka'ak Al Manara

Lebanese restaurant Ka'ak Al Manara is offering a family feast featuring hummus, moutabel, spicy potato and a mixed grill platter, for Dh169.

Plenty of activities are also in store for the little ones, who can play in the restaurant's supervised children's area, as well as participate in face painting and ka'ak making.

The restaurant's in-house boutique shop, Souk Al Manara, which features Levantine designers, also has 20 per cent off on all items.

June 29 to July 2; 9am-1am; Dh169; Al Wasl Road; 054 778 6304

Ultra Brasserie, Dubai

The farm-to-table restaurant at Marina Plaza is offering 25 per cent off on its a la carte menu during the Eid Al Adha break.

Dishes include cornfed chicken with roasted olives, chicken ramen and grilled salmon. An array of fresh juices and smoothies are also on the menu, as well as breakfast classics such as shakshuka and banana porridge.

June 27 to 30; 6.30am-6pm; dishes from Dh35; Dubai Marina; 04 420 4572

Pepe’s Piri Piri, Dubai

Get espetada skewers for 20 per cent off over Eid. Photo: Pepe's Piri Piri

Both the Motor City and City Walk branches are offering 20 per cent off on bills during the Eid holiday.

On the menu are different flavours and spice levels of chicken, including mango and lime, lemon and herb, as well as mild, hot, extra hot and extreme. There is also a menu for vegetarians, which feature dishes such as veggie burgers, paneer wraps and paneer rice in six flavours.

June 28 to 30; 11am-midnight; Dh100 minimum spend; Motor City and City Walk; info@pepes.ae

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Mango Tree Thai Bistro and Vero have a buy one, get one free Saturday brunch at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.

Mango Tree serves Asian cuisine, with a buffet featuring soups, salads and live cooking stations inspired by Bangkok's vibrant street food scene.

Vero serves Italian food, with dishes frequently found along Italy's coastline, so expect fresh seafood such as prawn, squid and oyster, as well as pizza and pasta.

July 1; 1pm-4pm; from Dh189 at Mango Tree, from Dh299 at Vero; Jumeirah Beach Road; 04 318 2999

Gastro Kitchen, Dubai

A buy one, get one free brunch, as well as complimentary beach access, awaits guests at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai restaurant on Saturday and Sunday.

On the menu are dishes such as watermelon salad, buffalo mozzarella and beef tataki carpaccio for starters. Mains include butter and herb-roasted chicken roulade, beetroot risotto, pan-seared sea bass and other fresh seafood. There are also several breakfast dishes such as grilled halloumi and avocado toast, cured salmon and potato rostis and brioche French toast.

For dessert, diners can try dark chocolate, sea salt and caramel tarts, as well as a white chocolate panna cotta.

July 1 and 2; from Dh299 for adults, Dh129 for children aged six to 12; Dubai Marina; 055 166 8092

Wingstop, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Wingstop is giving away free milkshakes. Photo: Wingstop

The chicken wings chain is giving away free milkshakes during the Eid holiday.

Those ordering the Big Flavor and Friends Meal get one free milkshake, while a Family and Feast meal comes with three free beverages in classic flavours: chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

The promo is valid for takeaway and dine-in options, across all Wingstop outposts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai except the one inside IMG.

June 27 to June 30; meals from Dh36; wingstop.ae

Amano, Abu Dhabi

The Italian restaurant at Eastern Mangroves is offering a Dh20 discount on each of its cocktails and mocktails.

Pair the drinks with dishes such as tomato and ricotta bruschetta, calamari fritta, prawn marinara and gnocchi in lemon butter sauce. There's also an array of pizzas and other pastas to choose from. Children under 10 dine for free.

June 23 to July 2; noon-11pm; all drinks for Dh29; Eastern Mangroves; 0551288635

More discounts

The Smash Room, Dubai

For a unique way to mark Eid Al Adha, head to The Smash Room, which has a special package for the holidays. For Dh599 (instead of Dh850) per person, guests can smash a washing machine, a printer, a CPU and 20 glasses.

June 28 and 30; 12.30pm to midnight; Al Quoz; 04 339 7810

Legoland Dubai

The Lego-themed park within Dubai Parks and Resorts is offering a free annual pass to Legoland Water Park.

Families with children aged two to 12 can get the complimentary water park pass upon purchasing a gold or platinum annual pass to the main Legoland theme park. The annual passes include 12 months of unlimited visits to both attractions, which feature 60 rides, slides and play areas.

Until Sunday; 10am-6pm; from Dh595; Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road; legoland.com

Lapita Hotel, Dubai

The Polynesian-themed hotel inside Dubai Parks and Resorts is offering children under 12 a free staycation.

Children can stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Little ones can also enjoy the Very Important Kid package, which gives them a special badge as well as meet-and-greet opportunities with characters from popular shows such as Shaabiat Al Cartoon and The Smurfs.

June 30 and July 1; rooms from Dh900 per night; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 810 9999

Yas Island theme parks

Children below 12 get complimentary access to four theme parks at Yas Island, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and the newly opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

To avail of the offer, two adults must book a room at a participating hotel, which includes Yas Island Rotana, Park Inn by Radisson and Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi. The offer will automatically apply to two children, who will also get free meals at the hotel.

Until September 30; from Dh1,400 per night; Yas Island; yasisland.com