Fun for under Dh50: Budget days out in the UAE span bees and Bronze Age adventures

Entertaining family and friends can be expensive if you want to take them to all the fun spots the UAE has to offer.

But there are plenty of activities and places to visit in the Emirates that won’t break the bank, from beaches and museums to zoos and parks.

Whether you fancy dressing up in a beekeeper's suit and learning how honey is produced or want to go back 93 million years to experience the region as it once was, here are 10 things to do for under Dh50.

1. Catch the big cats at Dubai Safari Park, Dubai

Home to about 3,000 animals, visitors to the park can journey through different villages to discover where in the world the animals come from.

The African Village is home to lions, elephants and meerkats, while the Asian Village has moon beara, gibbons and more. Also look out for lions, tigers, cheetahs, giraffes, zebra, water buffalo and more, with a number of behind-the-scenes tours available.

The area is perfect for walking, with plenty of interactive and educational experiences for children to enjoy.

Daily, 10am-8pm; Dh50 per adult and Dh30 for children aged three to 12; Al Warqa 5, Dubai; www.dubaisafari.ae

2. Have a barbecue at Mangrove Beach, Umm Al Quwain

Mangroves in the Umm Al Quwain desert. Photo: Getty Images

The beach, which opened to the public in 2020, offers an array of activities from simple sunbathing and splashing about in the water to paddleboarding and kayaking.

The pet-friendly beach is also the perfect place for children to explore as the mangrove forest is home to all manner of reptiles.

For a more relaxed day out, enjoy a picnic or barbecue on the sand.

Daily, all hours; Dh20 per car, camping Dh100; Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Quwain

3. Learn about bees at the Hatta Honey Bee Garden, Dubai

Don’t just look, but learn, touch, taste and get stuck into everything to do with bees and honey at the Hatta Honey Bee Garden and Discovery Center amid the Al Hajar mountains.

Join a tour or workshop and wander among the 300 hives to learn about the delicate ecosystem of bees, as well as how honey is made.

There are plenty of instagrammable moments to be had, not least the sight of everyone kitted out in beekeeping outfits.

Daily, 9am-5pm; Dh50 per adult, Dh30 per child; Al Fay Road, Hatta, Dubai; 04 296 5474, www.hattahoney.ae

4. Pet the animals at Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi

Starting life as a space for women and children, one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest parks is open to all.

Children can enjoy the wide variety of attractions on offer, including visiting the amphitheatre, shade house, great lawn, botanic garden, children’s garden and evening garden.

The popular animal barn is home to camels, baby goats, cows, bunnies and ponies, all ready to be petted.

Daily, 9am-7pm; Dh3; 15th Street, Mushrif, Abu Dhabi; www.ummalemaratpark.ae

5. Enjoy four attractions at Arabia’s Wildlife Centre, Sharjah

Feed goats, donkeys, sheep and more at the petting zoo at Arabia's Wildlife Centre. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Visitors can while away at four of the attractions at Arabia’s Wildlife Centre. The desert park is home to Arabian oryx, cheetahs, baboons, hyenas and more snakes, bugs and reptiles than you can shake a stick at.

The Islamic botanical gardens are an oasis of peace where guests can find flora, fauna, herbs and spices native to the UAE.

The natural history museum is popular with children and adults alike thanks to plenty of interactive exhibits, from the Big Bang and dinosaur bones to creating electricity.

The petting zoo lets young visitors get up close and personal with donkeys, peacocks, goats, camels and more.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9am-6.30pm, Friday, 2pm-6.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6.30pm, closed Tuesdays; Dh20 per adult, free for children under 13; Al Dhaid Road, Interchange 9, Sharjah Rural, Sharjah; 06 531 1999, www.epaashj.ae

6. Visit the mini village at Mushrif Park, Dubai

The traditional Thai house at the mini international village in Mushrif Park, Dubai. Photo: Wikimedia

This huge desert park is a popular destination on weekends, as families flock to spend the day barbecuing, picnicking and enjoying the array of sights and attractions.

There are numerous playgrounds for children of all ages, swimming pools, sports courts, horse riding, the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre and a fairground with a go-kart track.

While some of these activities carry an additional free, one of the park’s biggest free hits is the international village featuring miniature traditional homes from around the world, including the Middle East, which can be explored for hours.

Sunday to Wednesday, 8am-10pm, Thursday to Saturday, 8am-11pm. Dh3 per person, Dh10 per car; Al Khawaneej Street, Mushrif, Dubai; 04 288 3624

7. Have an animal encounter at Al Ain Zoo

See more than 4,000 animals at Al Ain Zoo and enjoy some up-close encounters. Photo: Al Ain Zoo

Spread across four kilometres, Al Ai Zoo was founded in 1968 and has become a hub for conservation and education.

It is home to more than 4,000 animals across 200 species and offers the chance to get up close and personal with many of the animals, including its big cats, plus plenty of attractions.

See giraffes, rhinos, flamingos, chimpanzees, jaguars, crocodiles, lizards and more, and enjoy talks by keepers, feeding time and the popular tug-of-war with a lion.

Daily, 9am-6pm; Dh31.50 per adult, Dh10.50 per child; 800 555; www.alainzoo.ae

8. Go back in time at Buhais Geology Park, Sharjah

Walk amid fossils at Buhais Geological Park

Be whisked back millions of years (93 million, to be precise) in this fascinating park that could double as the surface of Mars.

The rocky terrain requires sturdy walking boots and a kilometre-long trail takes visitors through fossils, ancient burial grounds and other evidence of the Stone and Bronze Ages.

The building has five interconnected pods, which are home to many educational and interactive exhibits all on what was once an ancient seabed.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9am-6.30pm, Friday, 2pm-6.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6.30pm, closed Tuesdays; free; near Filli Dawaar, Sharjah; 06 801 2100; www.visitsharjah.com

9. Hit the heights at The Frame, Dubai

Head to the top of the Dubai Frame and enjoy a look at the city's past, present and future. Photo: DTCM

Head to the very top of one of Dubai’s famous landmarks for unparalleled views across the city.

But before that, explore the Old Dubai Gallery, Present Dubai and Future Dubai Gallery exhibitions, where the emirate's evolution from small fishing village to global powerhouse is showcased.

At the top, the 150-metre-high sky glass bridge brings the wow factor.

Daily, 9am-9pm, Dh50 per adult, free for children aged three-12; Zabeel Park, Dubai; 800 900; www.dubaiframe.com

10. Seek adventure on Al Noor Island, Sharjah

Cross the bridge and leave the city behind at this paean to nature, which is home to celebrated architecture, a butterfly house and a literature pavilion.

Guests can spend the day wandering around the island alone or join a guided tour, while stopping by the different playgrounds on the way.

There are also art installations, light shows, gardening workshops, sunrise yoga and late-night astronomy sessions.

Monday to Friday 9am-11pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-midnight; from Dh50 per adult and Dh30 per child; Buhaira Corniche Road, Khalid Lagoon, Sharjah; 06 506 7000; alnoorisland.ae